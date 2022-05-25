rapper Drake loses 220 thousand euros

The Canadian singer had announced to his followers that he wanted to focus strongly on the Ferrari driver, who started from pole at Montmelò. But the withdrawal spoiled his plans, evaporating a possible win of € 550,000. And there are those who speak of a curse …

Federico Mariani

Pole position and race always in hand: for Charles Leclerc the Spanish GP seemed a formality. Then, towards the middle of the race, there was the problem with the Ferrari engine and the consequent retirement that paved the way for Max Verstappen, now the new leader of the F1 World Championship with a 6-point advantage over the Monegasque. But it was not only the supporters of the Red from Maranello who experienced a nightmare Sunday: even rapper Drake was desperate for the failure that happened to Leclerc. Rooting for Charles, however, has little to do with it.

flop – In fact, the Canadian singer regretted a bet with dizzying figures that went up in smoke. The 35-year-old native of Toronto has signed a sponsorship deal with the online gaming platform Stake and often makes his ideas known to his followers. Until now he had never bet on motorsport events, but Ferrari on pole in Barcelona has teased him. So he decided to invest 300,000 Canadian dollars, or 220,000 euros, on Leclerc’s victory. If successful, Drake would have pocketed CAD 750,000, the equivalent of € 550,000. The dream was shattered on the 28th step, when Charles complained of a severe loss of power.

curses – Drake is not new to huge bets gone badly and there are those on social media who make fun of the bad luck thrown by the rapper on his favorites. Until now, the wrong bets had been limited to mixed martial arts, in particular on MMA’s Ufc meetings. In March 2022 he had indicated in the American Jorge Masvidal the winner of the match against Colby Covington, investing 275 thousand dollars, equal to 200,700 euros. A good 400 thousand euros were lost, however, after choosing Justin Gaethje as the winner in the match with Charles Oliveira. In short, with a good dose of irony, the Ferrari fans will hope that, at the next F1 GP, Drake does not decide to focus on the Red one again …