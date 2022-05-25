ranking in Italy and in the world

Who is there highest paid person up Instagram and how much can you earn with just one post? If you are wondering, know that there is an answer to this question and we are about to give it to you.

The earnings of influencers on Instagram are the object of interest and curiosity of many people. On the other hand, Instagram, like TikTok, is one of the most used social apps by brands for influencer marketing and one of the most popular ways to make money with the internet.

Who is the richest in the world on Instagram

There richer person thanks to Instagram? IS Cristiano Ronaldo, the most followed profile in the world with 446 million followers (data as of May 25, 2022), behind only the official Instagram account which has over 500 million. The Portuguese champion earns on average 1.6 million dollars per post.

The data comes from the Instagram Rich List 2021 from HopperHQa social media analysis and monitoring platform that annually draws up the ranking of highest paid people on Instagram and data on their earnings.

The ranking helps us to get an idea of ​​the millionaire business that revolves around web stars, the value that companies see in advertising on Instagram and how rich you can become thanks to millions of followers and sponsored posts. In this list we also find several Italian influencers: from Chiara Ferragni And Fedez to Giulia De Lellis And Gianluca Vacchi (but not only), that’s who I am the richest thanks to Instagram in Italy and in the world, and how much they earn.

Instagram: the 10 highest paid in the world

To know the names of the highest paid in the world on Instagram in 2022 we must therefore refer to the latest Instagram Rich List drawn up by HopperHQ in 2021. Waiting for new updated data to be published, here are the 10 richest Instagram accounts. Next to each name the earnings with a single post:

Cristiano Ronaldo – $ 1,604,000

Dwayne Johnson – $ 1,523,000

Ariana Grande – $ 1,510,000

Kylie Jenner $ 1,494,000

Selena Gomez $ 1,468,000

Kim Kardashian $ 1,419,000

Lionel Messi $ 1,169,000

Beyonce $ 1,147,000

Justin Bieber $ 1,112,000

Kendall Jenner $ 1,053,000

Here the complete ranking

It is interesting to note how Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed both Dwayne Johnson and Kylie Jenner by surprise, climbing 2 positions compared to the previous year.

With the exception of CR7 and Lionel Messi, as we can see, the ranking of the 10 highest paid on Instagram is dominated by pop stars and characters from the US show biz.

The report notes that women continue to dominate the annual ranking: at least one area where the gender pay gap does not exist. More than half (56%) of the 100 highest paid Instagram influencers, in fact, are women.

Highest paid Italian influencers on Instagram

And the Italians? Who are the influencers richest in Italy thanks to Instagram?

In 1st place among our local influencers we find Chiara Ferragniwhich however in the world ranking of Hopper HQ occupies the 72nd position (last year it was 65th, in 2019 43rd. With a single post Chiara Ferragni can earn up to $ 82,100.

The digital entrepreneur is followed by Khaby Lame who is gaining more and more popularity on social media. A post about her on her Instagram earns him up to $ 81,000.

In 3rd place in the Italian ranking but at 84th in the world ranking we find Gianluca Vacchi, earning $ 69,500 per post. Thus, he descends from the podium Fedez, born Federico Lucia. The singer, husband of Ferragni, today boasts almost 14 million followers on Instagram and is 106th in the Instagram Rich List of Hopper HQ, where there is talk of an earnings per post of $ 43,600.

In the ranking with they could be missing Mariano Di Vaio(148th in the rankings), model and fashion blogger who earns $ 22,100 per single post, e Giulia De Lelliswhich with 5 million followers and a revenue per sponsored post of $ 17,300 occupies the 169th position.