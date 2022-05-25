Pumas UNAM would have already tied Gil Alcalá as their new goalkeeper

The UNAM Pumas would already have a new goalkeeper for the 2022 Opening Tournament after the departure of Alfredo Talaverabecause the auriazul team would have reached an agreement to sign Gil Alcala in this transfer market.

According to information from ESPN, it was this Tuesday, May 24, when the Pumas managed to reach an agreement with the Xolos de Tijuana and with Alcalá himself to become their new goalkeeper.

The 29-year-old Mexican goalkeeper played a total of seven games with Xolaje during the 2022 Clausura Tournament, responding when Jonathan Orozco, the starting goalkeeper, could not be in the framework of the border players.

In the absence of it becoming official, this would be Alcalá’s third team in the first division, after debuting with Gallos Blancos del Querétaro and later being transferred to Xolos de Tijuana.

With the departure of Talavera, Alcalá will now have to fight for the starting position with Julio González, who seemed to be the natural “replacement” for “Tala” and will seek to stay as #1 in Andrés Lillini’s team.