Puma is following in the footsteps of Nike and will work with Roblox to launch an experience in the metaverse

Puma takes a new step in the world of virtual experiences. The German multinational joins Nike and will work with Roblox to offer users an immersive experience within the world of the metaverse. Thus, participants will be able to equip their avatars with clothing and equipment from the brand and unlock new options and collections as they advance in level.

The experience will have various sports events such as mini-games and training activitiessuch as weightlifting or track running. The German company wants the user to feel like an athlete who competes wearing Puma from head to toe. At the moment the experience will have three mini-games, although new additions will be explored.

“We are very excited about bringing a sports and entertainment experience to the Roblox community,” said Adam Petrick, Puma Brand Director. “The new Layered Clothing technology allows players to express their creativity and style, as well as making it easier for our brand to create more relevant synergies between the physical and digital worlds,” he added.

A few months ago the American giant Nike also closed an agreement with the platform that included the creation of its own theme park, Nikeland. The company’s space includes its own buildings, product launches, mini-games and other activations to integrate its digital community. Over the last year, more and more sports companies have been added to the world of the metaverse, in a group that also includes names such as Adidas, Xtep, Asics or Skechers.