Puerto Rican pediatric patient presented with a primary intracranial melanoma

(A) Coronal and (B) Sagittal unenhanced T1-weighted sequences showing a hyperintense lesion on T1 right parafalcin. (C) A coronal T2-weighted sequence shows a lesion that is isointense to gray matter with mild adjacent vasogenic edema. Photo: Case Report.

Radiologically, primary malignant melanoma of the brain is a challenging radiological diagnosis and a high index of suspicion is required in patients with the condition.

According to the literature, these types of cases in the pediatric population are very few cases in the literature. Precisely in Puerto Rico, this type of pathology was found and a group of doctors took on the task of describing the expected imaging characteristics and the importance of a multidisciplinary intervention in the diagnosis of this rare entity.

This was a 17-year-old Hispanic male who presented with tonic-clonic seizures – the person loses consciousness and has muscle stiffness or rigidity – although he did not present focal neurological deficits on physical examination.

An initial CT scan showed a hyperdense, right frontal, parafalcine (adjacent to the falx cerebri) mass. A brain MRI revealed an extra-axial mass in the right frontal lobe, hyperintense and hypointense 2, with foci of susceptibility.

Resection of the mass revealed a lesion that had a dark pigmented macroscopic appearance. Histopathological analysis confirmed that it was a primary intracranial malignant melanoma after a primary site was not identified on dermatological and ophthalmological evaluations, the case says.

Diagnosis of a primary intracranial melanoma with imaging alone is virtually impossible if clinical data and complete physical examination findings are not available.

“Intracranial primary malignant melanoma remains a complex radiological diagnosis that relies on the exclusion of other potentially more common entities and an optimal multidisciplinary approach.”

Regarding this condition, the National Cancer Center of the United States indicates that melanoma, although rare, is the most common skin cancer in children, followed by basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma.

In a retrospective study of 22,524 skin pathology reports from patients younger than 20 years, investigators identified 38 melanomas; among them, 33 in patients aged 15 to 19 years. The study investigators reported that 479.8 lesions needed to be removed to identify 1 melanoma; this is 20 times more than the amount needed in the adult population.

Types of melanoma of the skin described by pathologists

The 4 most common types of skin or cutaneous melanomas are:

Superficial spreading melanoma. This is the most common type and represents 70% of melanomas. It usually originates from an existing mole.

Lentigo maligna melanoma. This type of melanoma tends to occur in older people. It typically starts on the face, ears, and arms—that is, skin that is often exposed to the sun.

Nodular melanoma. This type accounts for about 15% of melanomas. It often appears quickly as a bump on the skin. It is usually black, but can be pink or red.

Acral lentiginous melanoma. This type of melanoma develops on the palms of the hands, soles of the feet, or under the nail bed. It sometimes appears in people with darker skin. Acral lentiginous melanoma is not related to sun exposure.

This case was a nodular melanoma in the brain, which is rarely located in the central nervous system, it occurs in approximately 0.1% of all cases, and literature reports are relatively rare.

