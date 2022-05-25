Price of the dollar today May 24, peso closes with slight advance

Today, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.8486 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso advances 0.98 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 19.8750 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso appreciated marginally.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the data released in the US on the sale of new homes, which registered a drop of 16.6% at a monthly rate during the month of April after having had a drop of 10.5 in the previous March.

In the local aspect, it points to a positive data on Foreign Direct Investment in Mexico, where 19 thousand 427.5 million dollars were captured during the first quarter of this year.

On the other hand, it warns about the advance of inflation, stating that, if upward pressures continue in July, 2022 could end with a rate of 8%, but if they continue in the third quarter of the year it would end with 10%, far from the expected 7%.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.8750- Sell: $19.8750

: Buy $19.8750- Sell: $19.8750 HSBC : Buy: $19.41 – Sell: $20.14

: Buy: $19.41 – Sell: $20.14 Banamex : Buy: $19.27- Sell: $20.36

: Buy: $19.27- Sell: $20.36 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Buy: $18.74 – Sell: $20.16

Buy: $18.74 – Sell: $20.16 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.18

Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.18 IXE: Purchase: $18.75 – Sale: $20.13

Purchase: $18.75 – Sale: $20.13 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.92

Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.92 Monex: Purchase: $20.10- Sale: $20.61

Purchase: $20.10- Sale: $20.61 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.14 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.14 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.39 – Sale: $20.40

Purchase: $19.39 – Sale: $20.40 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Purchase: $19.3371- Sale: $20.3476

Purchase: $19.3371- Sale: $20.3476 Banregio: Purchase: $18.99 – Sale: $20.59

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 29,373.1 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.30 pesos, for $24.87 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

