Poliba-NTT Data: a strategic alliance to attract Mediterranean talent

Stopping the brain drain can and must be done in order not to impoverish a territory of its potential. Poliba and the Japanese giant, NTT DATA (NTT group, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone), have officially launched a path of scientific collaboration in which the study, analysis and research activities conducted by the Polytechnic will be able to integrate the corresponding activities and services provided by the Company Japanese. This is a first step that comes after three years of work with a program full of initiatives to help transform Bari into an innovative center of excellence on the international scene.

A strategic alliance that makes insiders say that the digital revolution is underway here, in Puglia, thanks to the Polytechnic of Bari. The three-year, renewable agreement responds to the will of the multinational from the Rising Sun to enhance academic research on the territory and reduce the gap between the world of school and the labor market. And the Poliba in addition to the The new Master’s Degree course in Digital Transformation Engineering has already provided for an increase in the number of places available for Computer Engineering courses.

For the layman, NTT DATA Italia SpA is part of the Japanese multinational NTT DATA, one of the main players worldwide in the field of IT consulting and services. Digital, Consulting, Cyber ​​Security and System Integration are just some of the main lines of business. NTT DATA has a global presence in over 50 countries, 140,000 professionals.

The forms of collaboration of the scientific alliance, Poliba-NTT DATA Italia SpA – and written in the agreement signed by Francesco Cupertino, Rector of the Polytechnic and Luca Isetta, Chief Operating Officer of NTT DATA Italia, in the presence of the Deputy Mayor of Bari, Eugenio Di Sciascio.- will have as their object, in particular, the digital transformation of companies, through an increasingly extensive use of new technologies. This will allow the redesign of business processes and a path of updating and changing the professional skills of the staff working in the company through the development of new digital skills.

The initiative is developed in parallel with the opening of the new NTT Data Italia offices in Bari and is part of the vast program of investments planned by the company, with the aim of making the Apulian capital an innovative pole within the Japanese group while encouraging the creation of new jobs (up to 150 hires in the first year).

The main areas of the collaboration will be: Cloud Native Technology, Cybersecurity, Data Intelligence and Intelligence Automation, IoT, Blockchain, HyperAutomation, Opensource, Integration Platform, Customer Relationship management, Digital Supply Chain and Enterprise Resource Planning.

This collaboration will also be supported through the assignment of degree theses and scholarships. Experimentation initiatives and pilot cases are envisaged, including research contracts, joint participation in national and / or international research programs.

NTT Data will make itself available for activities such as: carrying out internships for students and / or recent graduates of the University; the organization of educational visits and internships for students; the organization of conferences and seminars; the conduct of post-graduate courses of interest to the Company provided by the University at the decentralized headquarters of NTT Data Italia SpA and, last but not least, the financing of research grants for PhD courses provided by the University on agreed topics.