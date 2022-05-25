plot, trailer, cast and trivia

Tonight on TV the film Side Effects (2013) at 21.00 on Iris. Here she is plot, the trailer, the cast and the curiosity of the film. 2013 film directed by Steven Soderbergh. The director for this film said he was inspired by the famous 1987 erotic thriller Fatal Attraction, now considered a real cult.

Side effects (2013), tonight on tv: the plot

The film follows the story of Emily Taylor (Rooney Mara). After four years of imprisonment for fraud, her husband Martin (Channing Tatum) finally returns home, but for the woman, that moment marks the beginning of a severe depression. After a failed suicide attempt, Emily is hospitalized and placed in the care of psychiatrist Jonathan Banks (Jude Law). After a confrontation with Dr. Victoria Siebert (Catherine Zeta-Jones), who had had the woman as a patient in the past, the doctor is convinced to prescribe Ablixa, a new drug recently released on the market, for Emily.

The medicine seems to improve his clinical condition, although he begins to suffer from frequent episodes of sleepwalking as a side effect. The situation worsens when the woman kills her husband in his sleep, stabbing him to death. However, Emily is not sentenced by the court because she was unaware of her actions, she is instead admitted to a mental health clinic. Meanwhile, Dr. Banks finds himself having to fight with guilt for having contributed to the death of a man and a career virtually destroyed. Despite this, he decides to start a series of investigations to better understand the dynamics of the crime: what he discovers is a disturbing truth …

Curiosities about the film Side Effects (2013)

The director said he was inspired by the cult Fatal Attraction (1987) to make the film.

Blake Lively was originally cast for the lead role.

Steven Soderbergh had instead considered Lindsay Lohan (discarded because she had legal problems).

The production company that financed the film preferred to focus on Rooney Mara. The other candidates for the role were: Emily Blunt, Olivia Wilde, Imogen Poots, Alice Eve, Amanda Seyfried and Michelle Williams.

Justin Timberlake was considered for the role of Martin which went to Channing Tatum.

Jude Law admitted that he felt insecure in the lead role, as it was his first performance in which he played both the roles of husband and father, as in real life.

Rooney Mara ditched the movie Zero Dark Thirty (2012) to star in this movie.

At the time it was rumored that it would be Steven Soderbergh’s last film as a director.

The cast

Cast: Rooney Mara, Jude Law, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Channing Tatum, Vinessa Shaw, David Costabile, James Martinez, Polly Draper, Ashlie Atkinson, Andrea Bogart

