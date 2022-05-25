Photos in a swimsuit by Sofia Vergara. What a sweetie!

The publication in which the new could be seen Sofia Vergara swimsuit She left more than one drooling, she is definitely a mamacita.

The woman from Barranquilla conquered not only the Colombian public through talent and work, but also positioned herself as one of the most recognized women in the world, leaving our country very high. And it is that Vergara gives her all not only in her productions but even on the red carpet.

Sofia Vergara’s swimsuit is animal print

Through the actress’s Instagram account, which accumulates more than 25 million followers, several photographs were seen that stopped her fans’ hearts. In it you see Sofia Vergara wearing a beautiful one-piece swimsuit in animal print from Dolce and Gabbana. The barranquillera is quite a bonbon!

And not only his fans were perplexed with the beauty and great body of Sofia at 49 years old, but several setmates and artists did not miss the opportunity to leave one or another comment in which they highlight how fabulous it looks. The actress stated in the publication that she is very happy with the “little sun”.

Vergara can also be seen chicaning a pair of sunglasses from the brand that sponsors her. Let us remember that a few years ago she revealed to us an anecdote that she lived because of the vision problems that she presented.

“When I turned 40, 41, 42 years old, I started to lose my sight. It is the normal thing that happens at that age. I refused to wear glasses because I felt old. ‘No, I’ll hold on. I do not need them. But she then she kept squinting to look at the cell phone and to lower her chin. One day my son said to me, ‘Mom, you don’t want to wear your glasses because you think you look old, but you look old by making that squinting face, putting the phone far away. You only get a double chin doing that.’ And I said, ‘How dare you? The renowned actress added between laughs.

It cannot be denied that this woman looks incredible with whatever she wears and that not only does her beauty stand out, but her fresh personality and charisma have several in love. Did you like Sofia Vergara’s jumpsuit? Write your opinions in the comments and do not forget to share the note on your social networks.

