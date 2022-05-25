Paolo Sorrentino signs a short for Bulgari: his muses Anne Hathaway and Zendaya

Paolo Sorrentino lets himself be fascinated by the world of fashion again and returns to tell the story of the Bulgari universe in a short film with a great atmosphere. His Muses are Anne Hathaway and Zendaya, actress of the moment. Their role as testimonial for the high jewelery maison has already been “told” by the magnificent jewels they wore on the Cannes red carpet, where the protagonist of the ‘Devil wears Prada’ debuted as ambassasor of the maison to which the interpreter of Euphoria long linked. Rome the third protagonist of the short movie entitled Unexpected Wonders. A city that Sorrentino talks about with a passionate enthusiasm, known to his admirers, filtered by extraordinary lights and settings.

Previous Not the first time that Bulgari has entrusted the story of its jewels to the Neapolitan director. It happened already in 2014 with “The Dream”, this short was also set in the Eternal City, to celebrate the maison’s 130th anniversary. The protagonist in this case is the actress Valeria Golino. Another foray of the Oscar winner into the world of fashion the commercial shot for Campari in 2017. Killer in Red the title of the short film starring Clive Owen as a bartender.

The Corriere del Mezzogiorno newsletter If you want to stay updated on the news of Campania, subscribe for free to the Corriere del Mezzogiorno newsletter. It arrives every day straight to your inbox at 12 noon. Just click here.

May 25, 2022 | 11:41 © REPRODUCTION RESERVED



