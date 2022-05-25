On trend: Kendall Jenner sets the trend with this bold combination

The model Kendall Jenner does understand trends. So much so that she “matches” her Prada lit on fire with her car. Next, we delve into automotive fashion and culture.

May 24, 2022 2:10 p.m.

Kendall Jenner She is one of the models of the moment and, for many fashion designers, she is definitely “the sensation”. She was born in 1995 in the city of Los Angeles California, Kenny has managed to forge a really interesting career in modeling. She is considered, by the press specialized in fashion, a “supermodel”. Few people can claim that prestigious nickname.

She started her career in her teens and from a very young age she had to learn to deal with paparazzi, the dizziness of fame and the feeling of not being able to go unnoticed. Partly because of the exposure her career as a model gives him and partly because of her environment, Kendall is part of the kardashian family and actively participates in the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Definitely, Kendall Jenner is one of the people sub30 best known worldwide. With his 1.79 height and an athletic physique, Kendall is positioned today among the most sought after models today.

However, Kenny has other passions outside of the fashion industry. On the one hand basketball and on the other cars. Her attachment to her cars comes from her childhood and she has accompanied her throughout the years. So much so that he has formed a more than interesting personal collection.

Outside of the exuberance, the cars are a display of personality and style. This Kendall understands.

well we know that ferrari, the famous “house of Maranello”, hides a particular charm. It is one of the best valued factories in the market. A ferrarithis you will already know, it is more than a car. It is a demonstration of solvency and taste.

Recently, Kendall has uploaded to his networks a story of his Prada shoes making “match” with the inside of his ferrari. And not just any Ferrari. It’s about the Ferrari 458 Spider. This particular design is sustained in its aerodynamic figure. Cabriolet and coupe, the Ferrari 458 It is among the best productions of the Italian house in recent years.

Let’s see some of its features. It has a central and longitudinal engine of 8 cylinders placed in V and 32 direct injection valves, this allows a top power of 570 CV at 9000 rpm and a maximum torque of 540 Nm at 6000 rpm. All commanded by a 7-speed automatic transmission with sequential mode.

In this way, Kendall combines shoes and car via Instagram:

Kendall Jenner via Instagram.