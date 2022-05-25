Not all vacancies offered for internal medicine will be covered: school

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 05.24.2022 20:04:00





Juan Luis Salgado Loza v.Vice President of the College of Internal Medicine of Mexicoconsidered that the places offered by the health sector for this specialty will not be fully covered due to lack of infrastructure and mobility.

“Yes, we do have them (doctors to fill the internal medicine vacancies), but it does not mean that the vacancies will be completely covered because (…) we also have to understand that sometimes the infrastructure is not adequate or these people don’t have mobility that is important enough to be able to change their axis of life,” he said in an interview with Azucena Uresti for Formula Group.

Salgado Loza said that in several areas of the country that will be able to cover the places offered for these regions.

“I want to make it clear that the problem is not if 500 specialists (foreigners) come, the real problem with this is that hopefully these specialists cover the requirements that (requests) the national legislation to be able to endorse their studies,” he said about the eventual hiring of Cuban doctors.

Salgado also maintained that the places granted for the training of specialists in Mexico are not enough to cover all the needs, and in the case of internists, they require years of preparation.

“It is very good that the government has decided to open these places,” he said while asking that those hired be granted job security.

In the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, andhe general director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Zoé Robledo, announced that the federal government launched the call to hire more than 13 thousand medical specialists.

Robledo explained that 1,753 specialists are needed in internal medicine, 1,728 in medical-surgical emergencies, 1,572 in gynecology and obstetrics, 1,517 in pediatrics, 1,367 in anesthesiology and 1,097 in general surgery.

JLMR