Nipples on display, yes or no? When in doubt, they cover themselves: history says so

It simplifies a lot to define “top” or “bra” the assembly of two fig leaves made by crochet to remain still – more or less – on the breasts most in vogue at the moment. Naming things, however, helps. Even more so if around these minute strips of fabric develops the classic debate that contrasts aesthetic tastes with possible considerations of inappropriateness; evaluations on the actual usefulness of the garment in question to objective observations on their practicality. And also, let’s face it, on female nipples, widely protagonists of the contexts that fight against their censorship, now highlighting them with all sorts of T-shirt-fine-so-tight-to-the-point-that-I-imagined-everything largely normalized, now precisely covered just enough to leave the rest bare (the pieces of tape arranged in a cross by Victoria of the Maneskins, for example). And the case of the Adamic costume that – at least for now – was blatantly flaunted by Chiara Ferragni, Elodie, Gilda Ambrosio returns to the matter of these small but very powerful protrusions that only when they are the prerogative of women become symbols of the freedom to (un) dress, uncensored and without taboos, with the aim of making them as normal as those of man.

In short, #freethenipple. #cipszzoliberi. To be shown without others judging in any way the choice to exhibit them. And also to be covered while the rest of the breast is stripped. And yes, if there are still little predisposed people who say no to such a show. The truth is that more than two boobs can a nipple, a detail of seduction and a symbol of woman’s emancipation from much earlier times than one might imagine.





When nipples made history in fashion

The Free the Nipple movement was born in 2012 with the aim of opposing the idea that men are allowed to show themselves in public with their nipples in sight without generating glances and dirty looks, while women do not, blocked by the idea that the female nude is by definition indecent. In essence, it is argued that it should be legally and culturally acceptable for everyone to discover themselves in the same way, without differences. Campaign author Lina Esco, director of a documentary that showed herself running in a tolpess through the streets of New York precisely to draw attention to the issue of gender equality and encourage discussion. Then the related clips with the hashtag #FreeTheNipple depopulated on social media only to be removed from Facebook on the grounds of having violated its guidelines. The decision thus became a sounding board for the campaign, also supported by singers like Miley Cyrus and Rihanna ready to put their face (and the “offending” body part) in the images circulated online in support of Esco’s initiative.

But going back in time, it turns out that the tendency to free oneself from atavistic male-dominated conceptions by relying on the very “scandalous” detail dates back many, many centuries before. In the early 1700s to be exact, when it is attributed to Émilie du Châtelet, a French philosopher and mathematician also known for having been sentimentally linked to Voltaire, the beginning of a revolution that is only apparently frivolous. It seems, in fact, that the woman loved to bring out her nipples under the transparent dresses, sometimes highlighting them with some make-up that today we would call make-up, other times letting them emerge blatantly from vertiginous necklines. A truly revolutionary way of imposing one’s physicality for that era, aimed at emancipating from male-dominated social constraints that also passed through clothes, from the plastered fashion in which women had to stay. Properties.

After her it was Paolina Bonaparte who followed the same trail of non-conformism: in fact, the first models of extravagant bras such as two golden cups are attributed to Napoleon’s sister and, also to her, the tendency to do just the same habit as hers. forerunner of darkening the nipples so as not to make them go unnoticed.





Fashion takes notes

Details. Negligible details from a lazy eye that stops on the surface of an exquisitely feminine vain whim; powerful levers capable of contributing to overturning an entire system for those who, like Yves Saint Laurent, in 1968 grasp its mighty reach, sensing how the body of women, when naked, is worth more than a statement shouted out loud or written to big letters. His, in fact, is the first show of dresses in transparent fabric where the famous see-through-sight becomes a show of concave and convex curves, of ostentatious breasts but rejected by the fashion magazines of the time scandalized by a gamble that aimed to offer a another approach to physicality. The same one that today, after the breasts enhanced by the rigid and pointed cones of Jean-Paul Gaultier at the end of the Eighties and by the top models on the cover in the Nineties, is now found here, enhanced by two fig leaves that cover, but perhaps no, they intrigue, but not that much either. Courses and appeals of fashion that draws from the past to continue existing. Like it or not, free to express yourself. That too is freedom.