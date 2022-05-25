Nicole Kidman shows off her toned arms on the Oscars red carpet

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz – Getty Images

Two years after the start of the pandemic, The Oscars gala has returned to recover its face-to-face format on the night of March 28, 2022 to complete an edition full of incredible poses by many of the actresses who have walked the red carpet. Although, among all the nominees to receive one of the awards of this ceremony, Nicole Kidman has become the undisputed protagonist.

The actress attended the gala with options to win the Oscar for Best Leading Actress for her role in Being the Ricardos; an award that finally ended up in the hands of Jessica Chastain thanks to her performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. But, leaving aside the awards and nominations, Nicole Kidman has starred in the gala with a look that exposed one of the most toned parts of her body.

The actress already showed off a defined six-pack at the CMA award gala. Though it looks like that’s not the only completely toned part of her body. At 54 years of age, the actress has boasted completely toned arms to conquer all the attendees of the gala. And us too!

Wearing a blue dress with a train that left her back exposed, the photographers could not resist photographing her from different perspectives in which the incredible definition of her arms can be seen. In this picture, they look completely strong.

This is how Nicole Kidman tones her body

Although she is already over 50 years old, the actress remains in amazing shape. Of course, to achieve this, she has several aces up her sleeve: playing sports and following a good diet. Running is one of his favorite activities to tone his body but, in addition to that, Nicole Kidman follows another series of fitness secrets with which she manages to stay in shape.

If you also want to tone your body and take care of yourself, you can start copying Nicole Kidman’s routine. Although, when it comes to training, there is something that cannot be missing in your training sessions. this routine bodysuit It is just what you need to strengthen your whole body and always stay in shape..

to carry it out you just need some dumbbells and a sit-up bench with which you can perform all the exercises.

