Nicholas Cage is Nick Cage. Spanish trailer of ‘The unbearable weight of a huge talent’

Diamond Films presents the Spanish trailer for ‘The unbearable weight of a huge talent‘, the now famous and iconic action comedy in which Oscar winner Nicolas Cage plays himself.

The fictional version of Cage is a penniless actor forced to accept a millionaire offer to attend the birthday of an eccentric billionaire (Pedro Pascal) who is a huge fan of his work. But things take an unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA agent (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend in order to save himself and his loved ones.

With a career built for this very moment, the award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nicolas Cage.

Neil Patrick Harris, Ike Barinholtz, Lily Sheen, Sharon Horgan and Paco León complete the main cast of this film directed by Tom Gormican from a screenplay he has also written with Kevin Etten.

‘The unbearable weight of a huge talent‘ will hit theaters in Spain on June 17 by Diamond Films.

