Netflix releases June 2022: The Umbrella Academy, Peaky Blinders, The paper house: Korea and more | Entertainment Cinema and Series

Netflix’s catalog brings many more releases for 2022, including continuations of series like ‘Peaky Blinders’, ‘The Umbrella Academy’ and great movies like ‘Spiderhead’ with Chris Hemsworth and ‘Claw’ with Adam Sandler. We show you what arrives this month on the platform.
‘The Blacklist’ season 8
On June 1, this series returns with its eighth season, where Liz teams up with her mother to take down Red Reddington, which unleashes a dangerous final play between the ex-allies.
‘Borgen: Kingdom, Power and Glory’
This Danish political thriller series tells the story of Minister Birgitte Nyborg and how her career is in jeopardy when an oil dispute threatens to escalate into an international crisis. The series arrives on Netflix on June 2, 2022.
‘The floor is lava’ season 2
The game show returns with five episodes, changed obstacles and for this new season it will have a very slippery volcano. It opens on June 3.
This Spanish series deals with the impact of the leak of a sexual video of a political figure. Emma Suárez, Itziar Ituño, Verónica Echegui, Ana Wagener and Patricia López Arnaiz play four women who walk the thin line between public and private life. It opens on June 10.
Peaky Blinders Season 6
The story of the crime family led by Tommy Shelby returns with its sixth installment, where the ravages of Aunt Polly Gray’s death and what effect it has had on the entire clan 4 years later will be seen. Season 6 premieres on June 10, 2022.
‘God’s Favorite Idiot’
This comedy production arrives on June 15 where Clark Thompson is a technical service agent who falls in love with his partner Amily Luck, while God makes him his messenger. The series is created by Melissa McCarthy along with her husband Ben Falcone.
‘Love and anarchy’ season 2
The second season of this romance and comedy series premieres on June 16, where Sofie is trying to start a life together with Max, but devastating news makes her throw her life, her career and her relationship into the void.
‘Neighbor War’ season 2
The López move to their old neighborhood after the death of Genaro and Leonor, but because of a millionaire fraud that has left the Espinoza de los Montero in ruin, their arch-enemies are once again their neighbors. The second season arrives on June 17, 2022.
‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 3
The series about a dysfunctional family of superheroes returns with a new group called The Sparrow Academy, which comes from an alternate future where Ben Hargreeves is still alive. The third season premieres on July 22.
This new reality show created by Marta Torné delves into the lives of a group of elite friends from Barcelona who share a passion for fashion, luxurious parties and exclusive events. Arrives June 23
‘The paper house: Korea’
This remake of the Spanish series that aired for five seasons on Netflix and ended in 2021 also arrives on June 24. The plot will once again be about a group of thieves who attempt the biggest robbery in history, but now it will be located in Korea. .
In this film, Lt. JJ Collins (Elsa Pataky) is put in charge of a remote missile intercept station located in the middle of the Pacific Ocean after she is mistakenly kicked out of her dream job at the Pentagon. The military fights the battle of her life against terrorists who have stolen nuclear weapons. It opens on June 3, 2022.
This Adam Sandler film is released on June 8, 2022 and is about a basketball scout named Stanley Sugerman, who finds an exceptional player in Spain and takes him to the United States against all odds to prove that they can succeed in the NBA.
This independent film drama based on true events is about four women from different backgrounds who go into hiding during the Rwandan genocide and forge an unbreakable sisterhood. It opens on June 10, 2022.
The story focuses on Luciana, who due to her suspicions that the mysterious deaths of her relatives were the work of a writer with whom she worked, goes to a journalist to reveal the truth. The film opens on June 15, 2022.
Chris Hemsworth stars in this sci-fi flick set in the near future, where two inmates struggle with their pasts in a facility that experiments with emotion-altering drugs. It premieres on the platform on June 17.
This romantic movie is an adaptation of the novel by Robin Tunney and is about the young Lina who travels to Rome to fulfill the last wish of her sick mother.
‘Eirik Jensen, Police or Criminal?’
In 4 episodes, the court case against Norwegian policeman Eirik Jensen is presented and tells the story from when he was one of the best officers in the nation in the 1990s until his downfall in 2020 for drug trafficking. The documentary premieres on June 3.