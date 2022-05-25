Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’O to Star in New Apple TV Plus Miniseries

The two Oscar-winning actresses, Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’O, will star in Lady in the Lake, a new limited series to be produced for Apple TV+. The project is based on the novel of the same name written by Laura Lippman and the author will be part of the production team.

Directing and writing the screenplay, in collaboration with Dre Ryan, will be Alma Har’el, a filmmaker who first gained the attention of critics and audiences with the feature film. honey boy.

The series will present a story set in 1960s Baltimore, a city where an unsolved murder forces a housewife and mother, Maddie Schwartz (Natalie Portman), to reinvent her life and work as an investigative journalist. , meeting Cleo Sherwood (Lupita Nyong’o), a working woman trying to balance her commitments as a mother, her multiple jobs, and her choice to be an activist.

Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will also participate in the new project as producers, working with director and writer Alma Har’el, Ryan, Christopher Leggett, Sophie Mas, Jean-Marc Vallée, Nathan Ross and Julie Gardner.