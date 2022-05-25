more than 3,500 pesos discount in the Hot Sale 2022

A few weeks ago we told you about the arrival in Mexico of the new Xiaomi mid-range family, the Redmi Note 11. These devices that release a more square design compared to the previous generation.

And now the eldest brother of this family, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5Gwhich came out at an official price of 9,999 pesos in our country, has a discount of 3,600 pesos in Amazon Mexico, compared to its starting price, to be only 6,399 pesos.





Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, 6GB/128GB

This equipment is included in the Amazon Mexico banking promotions, it can be paid up to 24 monthly installments without interest and has free shipping for all usersdespite being sold by a third party, as well as faster delivery for active Amazon Prime subscribers.

