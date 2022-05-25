Model to study bachelor’s and doctorate in Medicine turns 11 at UNAM • It is attended by high performance students with a vocation for research; his training lasts approximately nine years, said Germán Fajardo Dolci



• Starting in the second year of the degree, they carry out research stays every six months with tutors and participate in publications: Ana Flisser Steinbruch

In order to learn about the 67 works of the PECEM students, who are continuously pursuing their undergraduate and doctoral degrees in Medicine, the tenth Annual Congress was held in which the students’ posters were exhibited, workshops and keynote lectures were held.

Opening the event in the auditorium foyer Dr. Raoul Fournier Villada of the FM, accompanied by Ana Flisser Steinbruch, coordinator of the PECEM, the director of this academic entity, Germán Fajardo Dolci, affirmed that ten years of the PECEM Congress mean an exemplary work carried out by the students, Ana Flisser and the tutors. “The works that they present today are the result of this daily life in the laboratories according to the topics of interest.”

He congratulated the students because the posters are of extraordinary quality and congratulated them because they are part of a research protocol that leads to their publication.

In an interview, Fajardo Dolci stressed that the PECEM is a special, different and important program for the Faculty and the University, because they are high-achieving students who study Medicine and, thanks to their minimum average of 9, they can access this bachelor’s degree and doctorate plan at the same time.

“It means a very important academic load, the students decide to enter from the second year of the degree. Instead of six and a half years of medical school, this dual bachelor’s and doctoral degree takes about nine years,” he noted.

He explained that the purpose is to achieve medical researchers at the end of their training. “Until now there are almost twenty graduates who are surgeons and also doctors of medicine.” Later, some study a specialty, and others maintain this degree by carrying out clinical research.

From its foundation 11 years ago, Flisser Steinbruch contributed to the formation of this plan created during the management of the then director of the FM, José Narro Robles. “It was a challenge because there was nothing like it,” he recalled.

“Our PECEM has the modality, unique in the world, that students while they are studying Medicine, and already belong to the second year, can do research stays every six months. Every semester, in the afternoon, they choose the Institute they want and stay for six months. It is impressive that they come out of there with published articles.” Students have to change stay. You cannot repeat tutor or topic, he commented.

The scientist added that PECEM is rigorous in accepting students. There can’t be too many, because it wouldn’t be manageable. So far, 13 students have graduated and there are five in process. “They must graduate in nine years or else they are left out.”

Poster Awards

At the close of the event, the director of the UNAM Biomedical Research Institute, co-headquarters of PECEM, María Imelda López Villaseñor, announced the award-winning students in the poster contest and in the oral presentations.

In the first case there were two first places: Daniela Sánchez Estrada and Édgar Alva Ávila; and five second places for Omar Velasco Calderón, Sergio Fragoso Saavedra, Isaac Juárez Cruz, Michelle Valle Rodríguez and Víctor Zepeda Fortis.

In oral presentations, first place went to Héctor Carbajal Contreras; the second to Edith Adame Avilés, and the third to Martín Calderón Juárez.

