Misleading Costco Ad Reveals ‘Discounts’ on Hot Sale

Online shopping has proven its importance in the digital age.

The Hot Sale is one of the most important events in the world of eCommerce.

Brands can alter the prices of their products to offer more attractive discounts.

A user has chosen to display a type of misleading Costco advertising during the Hot Saledemonstrating the reality of “discounts”.

The evolution of technologies has had an indisputable impact on the consumption habits of a large part of the world, where online purchases and sales have proven to be a strong business and consumer opportunitythanks to the endless benefits that this service entails, which caused the maximum boom in ecommerce during the pandemic.

According to the Statista study where it shows the percentage of online shoppers over the total population in Mexicoduring 2017 these came to represent “only” 29.7 percent of the population, a figure that reached 44.2 percent during 2021, numbers that are expected to reach 57.6 percent of Mexicans who make online purchases by 2025.

Taking into account the growth of online purchases and sales, the industry constantly chooses to carry out some “events” that allow brands and entrepreneurs to position themselves in the eyes of digital consumers, by offering discounts on products and services that manage to “fall in love” with the user at a glance, among them, the Hot Sale which started on May 23.

The Hot Sale is positioned as one of the most important sales events in e-commerce, allowing consumers to purchase attractive discounts; Despite this, brands can sometimes “abuse” a bit of this attempt and offer a somewhat altered discount.

On this occasion, a user has exhibited his case with Costco, where the brand was allegedly selling a refrigerator for $25,999 pesos, but during the Hot Sale and its discountsthis rose in price to $29,999.

hey @CostcoMexicowhy the original price of your samsung 22 refrigerator, in store yesterday was $25,999 and, online today in your “hot sale”, it costs $29,999? @Profeco @AttentionProfeco pic.twitter.com/qWdGBSfHTf — mutt (@greenku) May 23, 2022

Despite the rise in this price of the product, after the discount for the Hot Sale, the refrigerator ends up costing $21,999, but they offer it with an alleged discount of $8,000.

Given this, the consumer has taken his doubt directly to the hands of the Profeco community manager, who hopes to have more information about it.

Discounts are a resource that manages to strengthen the relationship of customers towards the perception of a brand, as well as a strategy to induce a customer to start their purchase process, so that the adoption of the Hot Sale in strategies to promote sales in eCommerce It is shown as an attractive opportunity for brands to increase their income, where they may alter the tentative price of their products a little to attract even more attention from potential customers and ensure sales, but this is usually not quite right. received by them.

An example of this is found with a particular “offer” at Sams Club, where a consumer took a photo at the price of a PlayStation 5 before the Hot Sale started with a value of $9,399, but once the event had started, the product had risen in price to $13,999, sarcastically thanking him for this “deal.”

The hot sale discounts they can become quite tentative to resist, take care of making safe purchases and avoid being one more victim of the event and impulsive purchases; You can achieve this by comparing prices, reading the terms and conditions of the product well and doing enough research to avoid falling for false offers.

Now read:

Chart of the day: Facebook’s crash in the stock market

Users defend employee “breaks suitcases” at the airport

“I want to live that dream”; showcase IBM offices and attract candidates