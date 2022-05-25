Milan sale – Redbird’s plan: to bring the Devil to the elite of football

The latest news on the sale of Milan: the Rossoneri club is getting closer to Redbird. The US fund wants to return to the football elite

The Gazzetta dello Sport this morning focuses on the sale of the Milan. In fact, the purchase by Redbird, with Elliott who could remain in the Rossoneri club with a small stake. The negotiation is proceeding quickly, with the white smoke that should arrive in the next few days. Redbird will continue with the line pursued by Elliott: great attention to the economic accounts with an eye obviously to the sporting results. Witness the championship won after 11 years.

As Rosea writes: “Over the past twenty years RedBird has created more than $ 20 billion in value in its sporting properties. Over the past five years, he has invested in over twenty sports-related businesses and reaped success on and off the pitch. Redbird’s portfolio includes partnerships with the NFL, the New York Yankees, NBA star LeBron James as a partner in Liverpool and actor Dwayne Johnson as a partner in buying XFL, an American football league. RedBird has also bought Toulouse, the French club that after less than two years from the arrival of the new owners has achieved promotion to Ligue 1 receiving praise on a technical and economic level “.

With Redbird the current executives will be confirmed, given the great work done. It will focus on young people, but it is not excluded that a great purchase could arrive immediately to present itself in the best way to the fans. American ownership sees AC Milan as a kind of New York Yankees, testifying to how fundamental investment is. The goal is to bring the Devil to the top even in the Champions League after so many difficult years. It is difficult to be competitive right from the start, but Milan have shown that they can do everything. Milan, Maldini and Massara’s dream for the right. The latest market news >>>

May 25, 2022 (change May 25, 2022 | 20:31)

