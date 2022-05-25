‘Midnight Sky’ (Netflix): George Clooney’s eyelids and eyelashes froze while filming in Iceland – CINEMABLEND

The interpreter of ‘Syriana’ and ‘Up in the Air’ directs and stars in the adaptation of the science fiction book by Lily Brooks-Dalton. Looking for something to watch on a streaming platform?

Since last December 23, you already have available in Netflix Midnight Sky, the new film directed by and starring George Clooney (Syriana, Up in the Air). The adaptation of the science fiction book of the same name by Lily Brooks-Dalton is Clooney’s first feature film as a performer since Money Monster (2016) and his seventh behind-the-scenes film after Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002), Good Night, and Good Luck (2005), She’s the Game (2008), The Ides of March (2011), Monuments Men (2014) and Suburbicón (2017). And it turns out that, at 59, the two-time Oscar winner even his eyelids and eyelashes froze while rolling in iceland.

midnight sky revolves around augustine loft house (clooney)a lonely Arctic scientist -except for the company of a little girl named Iris (Caoilinn Springall)- who, in a post-apocalyptic world, tries to stop astronaut Sully (Felicity Jones) and her team from returning to Earth. a dying Earth due to a mysterious catastrophe. As well as losing 25 pounds for the role, the filmmaker shot almost entirely on location in Iceland, with a temperature of four degrees below zero and a wind greater than 100 kilometers per hour -minus one scene with water and a snowmobile in studio.

Thawing your lashes with a blow dryer

Because he couldn’t wear protective glasses, Clooney’s eyelids and eyelashes simply froze due to the low temperatures in the Nordic country.. “They had to take me by the hand to an SUV and melt my eyelashes with a blow dryer so I could open my eyes and go back outside to shoot,” he says. TheStar. The ice that you will see in his eyebrows and his beard is one hundred percent real. The only dilemma is that the crew could only shoot for a minute – or even less – for those sequences.

“Shooting in Iceland was difficult, as you can imagine”, keep going. “Easy as an actor in a weird way because the items help you. Bad weather is what you need. help you react. If we hadn’t had bad weather, we have to fake it somehow. and that doesn’t work […] As a director, it was a pain. In addition, it dawns at 11:30 in the morning and gets dark at three. So we don’t have time either. And the girl can only work five hours. And you need a lot of time to get out of that glacier. So It was a laborious and tedious task to do. But it was funny“.

midnight skya mix between Gravity (2013) and The Revenant (2015), has in its cast Clooney, Springall, Jones and also Ethan Peck as a young augustinDavid Oyelowo as the commander adewoleTiffany Boone as MayaDemian Bichir as sanchezKyle Chandler as MitchellSophie Rundle as jean sullivanTim Russ as Mason Mosley and Miriam Shor as the mitchell's wife.