Meghan, Harry’s friend Amal Clooney, invited star of the Prince Charles Awards

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s friend Amal Clooney was a guest star at Prince Charles’s Prince’s Trust Awards in London on Tuesday night.

The respected human rights lawyer and wife of actor George Clooney attended the awards show at London’s Drury Lane theater and was photographed with Charles on the red carpet.

Clooney’s appearance alongside Charles comes after she attended Harry and Meghan’s wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018 and follows her husband George’s 2019 interview with the Australian magazine. WHO in which he defended Meghan from being attacked by the press, comparing her treatment to that of Princess Diana.

Amal Clooney has worked with the Prince’s Trust since 2019 when she accepted the invitation to support an award celebrating the achievements of young women. The Amal Clooney Award was then named in her honor.

Speaking at the time of the award announcement, Clooney said: “I am honored to have been invited by Prince’s Trust International to participate in this global initiative that celebrates young women who are change-makers in their communities.

“It is a privilege to be able to participate in a project that will bring attention to incredible young women who are the future leaders of our world.”

At Tuesday night’s ceremony, Clooney wore a striking red and white floral print dress with white accessories that helped her stand out on the red carpet.

Another of the guests at the awards, which were recorded for television for the first time this year, was the British Fashion editor Edward Enninful, another friend of Meghan.

Enninful and Meghan worked closely on the royal’s Vogue guest writing in 2019 and the editor came to their defense when critics wrote negatively about their efforts.

Clooney is also friends with Enninful and the two have been photographed together at public events.

It hasn’t been revealed when Clooney, Harry and Meghan first crossed paths, though it was later reported that the Hollywood power couple didn’t know the royals before their wedding invitation arrived.

Clooney’s wedding invitation

The star-studded guest list at Harry and Meghan’s wedding featured more Hollywood representatives than any other celebration of the royal marriage, which was expected given that the bride was also an actress.

After the wedding, reports began to circulate about whether stars given prominent positions in the chapel service were actually connected to the couple, such as Oprah Winfrey and the Clooneys.

Writing for Graydon Carter’s online publication Air mailBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s journalist sister Rachel wrote: “There is a story going around that while Carolyn Bartholomew, Diana’s ex-flatmate, was waiting for the wedding service to start, she turned to the couple who were waiting. next to her and asked how they knew Harry or Megan,

“‘We don’t,’ the Clooneys gleefully replied,” he said.

George Clooney’s defense of Meghan and Diana

If the Clooneys hadn’t met Harry and Meghan before the big day, the pair have grown close since George called the royals a “really wonderful, loving couple” and praised Meghan as a “really kind, smart and intelligent young woman.” ». woman” in an interview with good morning great britain.

The prince may have been aware of Clooney since the star gave an impassioned speech following Princess Diana’s death in a Paris car crash in 1997.

Clooney sent an excoriating message to the press and paparazzi for their involvement in the events leading up to the princess’s death and compared it to his own experience.

“Princess Di is dead, and who should we see about that? To the driver of the car? To the paparazzi? Or the magazines and newspapers that bought these photos and turned the photographers into bounty hunters? he said. “If you didn’t hide behind the profession of journalist, you would be an accessory to a crime and go to jail.”

history repeats itself

In February 2019, Clooney gave an interview to Whose magazine in which he spoke about his and his wife Amal’s relationship with Harry and Meghan and commented on the latter’s treatment by the press since their marriage.

“I mean they’re just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere, she’s been hounded and vilified,” she told per magazine. People.

The star then drew parallels between the treatment Meghan faced and the one Diana endured that had tragic consequences.

“She is a woman who is seven months pregnant and has been persecuted and vilified and persecuted in the same way that Diana was and her history repeats itself,” he said.

“We’ve seen how that ends,” Clooney said.

Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal duties in 2020 before moving to California with their young family. In 2021, the couple gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey in which they discussed the treatment Meghan faced as raised by Clooney a year earlier.

The royal couple will travel to Britain next month for their first public visit since concluding their royal duties in 2020. A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan confirmed to news week that the couple would visit Britain to take part in Queen Elizabeth II’s jubilee celebrations.

“Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honored to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children,” the spokesperson said.