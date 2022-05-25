Megan Fox Wows in Bare-Paneled Braless Top in California

The actress Megan fox dazzled the streets of The AngelsCalifornia, wearing an outfit from KNWLS, one of the world’s favorite brands. clan kardashian.

the star of transformers showed off her stylized figure dressed in a top coffee cut out style of braless. The garment was a mosaic of geometric, gold prints and also included a panel of transparencies at bust height.

Showing his sense of humor, he compared his look with the print of a sofa. “All grandmothers have a sofa like this,” she wrote and added 2.2 million reactions.

Megan fox completed her outfit with transparent slippers, a brown bag and a matching headband that pushed her wavy black hair back. She showed off her beauty with a natural-looking makeup, only marked by tones naked.

Photo: Grosby Group

Her departure takes place after her ex-husband Brian AustinGreen announced that he is expecting a baby with his girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

Sharna, who rose to fame as a professional in dancing with the stars, said she became pregnant while taking contraceptives. “We were thinking of trying it in the middle or end of this year but the universe made its own plan, found a window and went for it,” she stated.

Megan fox sshe first filed for divorce from Brian in 2015 citing irreconcilable differences, but got back together with him and had a son the following year. In 2020 she split from him for good and began dating Machine Gun Kelly while they were filming the movie Midnight In The Switchgrass in Puerto Rico.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly they are not a usual couple and are looking for a place to celebrate their gothic weddingafter they got engaged in January.

During The Late Late Show with James Corden, MGK revealed that their wedding will feature several stylistic touches that require a lot of planning, including a river of red.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly They are the couple of the moment. They got engaged on January 11 during a romantic getaway in Puerto Rico and shared the news on their respective Instagram accounts. Machine Gun Kelly knelt outside the Botanical Spa in the Ritz-Carlton Dorado Beach to make the proposal.

The musician uploaded the video of the ring to Instagram and wrote: “Yes, in this life and in all lives. Under the same branches under which we fell in love, I brought her back to ask her to marry me.”

The ring is valued at $500,000 and includes an emerald, the birthstone of Megan foxand a diamond, the stone of Machine Gun Kelly. The two gemstones are set in two magnetic bands of thorns that come together “like two halves of the same soul forming the dark heart that is our love,” noted Gun Kelly.

The rapper added that the ring has “thorn” jewels, so if Megan Fox takes it off, she will feel pain. “The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts. Love is pain!”