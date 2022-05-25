Megan Fox exposes her lingerie with an impact transparent skirt

The actress Megan fox dazzled in his account Instagram joining the trend of exposed lingerie and transparencies.

She posed for the camera dressed in a spectacular blue ensemble – made up of a velvet jacket with feathers on the neck and sleeves – and a fully transparent skirtand that he left his sight high rise bikini.

She completed her look with matching high-heeled sandals and styled her hair into a high bun so her clothes could take center stage. She showed off her beauty with makeup where shades predominated naked.

“This look is from a couple of weeks ago when I was going to an interview on Good Mourning…I never put my hair up because my head is the size of a small bean but this happened and everyone is fine. Baby steps,” she noted.

Apparently the trend exposed lingerie is one of the favorites Megan fox. Through Instagram Stories he gave a preview of his second collaboration with Boohooa British-based fashion retail brand.

boasted a sheer net dress with sparkly appliqués and showed off her lingerie set. The collection also includes an orange trench coat that can be worn as a dress. The garments go on sale June 7.

The fashion line is intended to reflect the personal style and wardrobe of Megan fox. “Boohoo brought me a lot of design ideas. As he reviewed them, I made very few changes.”

This comes after Megan Fox and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly attended the Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker wedding in Italy.

Megan Fox confirms she drank Machine Gun Kelly’s blood

Megan fox is about to marry the rapper Machine Gun Kelly and confirmed to Glamor what they drank each other’s blood by committing; they don’t just carry it in a vial around their neck.

“Yes. People imagine us with glasses like in Game of Thrones, but it’s only a few drops. Sometimes we consume each other’s blood just for ritual purposes,” he confessed.

the star of transformers he says he reads tarot cards, likes astrology and does physical meditations. “I do rituals on new moons and full moons and all these things,” he notes.