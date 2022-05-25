Megan Fox dazzles with an outfit inspired by the ‘grandma’s couch’

Megan fox she’s giving off granny chic vibes with her latest look.

the star of Jennifer’s Body, 35, rocked a patterned outfit while taking a walk outside in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Fox wore a gingham KNWLS corset with a strappy black neckline and a tummy-baring hemline.

She completed her look with a brown and yellow print off-the-shoulder top and pants in a matching fabric, which she cinched at the ankle.

Fox finished off her look with a headband in the same fabric pattern as her corset top, plus a pair of clear heels, showing off her lime green pedicure. She completed her outfit with a brown bag.

The actress shared a photo of her chic look on Instagram on Wednesday, where she wrote in the caption, “Everyone’s grandma had that couch,” before directing her followers to skip to the next slide in her post to see her. reference.

The next photo showed a snapshot of a living room with a large wooden sofa with patterned cushions colored similar to Fox’s outfit.

Her post comes after Fox shared another daring look on Instagram inspired not by grandma’s couch, but by a famous music group. Fox revealed her Spice Girls look on social media last month, when she joked that she might join the girl group as “BDSM spice” in an all-black mesh outfit.

“Offering myself to the Spice Girls if they need a new member. Spice BDSM,” she wrote on Instagram on February 28.

While keeping her followers up to date with her best looks on Instagram, Fox is also very busy planning her wedding. The actress is engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, who proposed to her while the two were on vacation in Puerto Rico in January.

Kelly revealed her wedding planning process while appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden in February, telling the host that he and Fox had been searching for a perfect venue for their special day.

“When they can build me, like a gothic-style red river…” she began before breaking off to add, “Location is hard, trying to find a place that matches my [visión] artistic”.