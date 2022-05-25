Medical students reveal millionaire debts, how much do they amount to?

Around the world, medical school is expensive and generates debt.

A viral video posted by the @will_ill account on TikTok gives us a perfect example as some medical students expose the debts they will have to pay after graduation.

In Mexico, the average cost of a degree at a public university is 54,364 pesos.

Today the study is a great base when looking for a job and a university career implies a large expense and sometimes it is even in debt.

A viral video posted by the account @will_ill on TikTok it gives us a perfect example as some medical students expose the sums of money (debts) that they will have to pay after graduating.

The aforementioned user uses his platform to show his life and that of his classmates when studying medicine and this time the young man exposed in his content about the debt that he and his classmates had when they finally graduate.

“Asking medical students how much they are getting (…) We are so broke that it is actually crazy”, wrote the boy, whose video accumulated more than 3 million views.

His friends confessed before the camera the sums of money of each one starting at $150,000 up to nearly $400,000.

But what is the debt in the case of Mexico?

Around the world, medical training is expensive. But among the 100 or so medical schools in Mexico, there are some affordable medical schools that make it possible for low-income students from Mexico and other North American countries to become licensed physicians. However, admission to medical school remains competitive.

According to data from Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO), the average cost of a degree at a public university is 54,364 pesos and the time to recover the investment is 6.5 months; while the price of studying medicine in a private one is 1 million 414 thousand 284 pesos and the investment is recovered in 169.6 months.

Both in public and private universities, they consider the national average of registration costs, enrollment, admission exam, books and materials.

Where do you study medicine?

According to the IMCO, the universities with the highest enrollment is the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, with 7,881, followed by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), with 6,398, and the Meritorious Autonomous University of Puebla, with 6,000. 149.

Other universities with high enrollment are the University of Guadalajara and the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) with 4,360 and 4,201 respectively.

Where do they work and how much do they earn?

The salary of a doctor is between 6 thousand and 20 thousand pesos. Below we present more details of his monthly salary.

The monthly salary of a doctor General of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) ranges between 7 thousand 941 and 8 thousand 367 pesos, while in the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE) they range from 8 thousand 300 to 15 thousand 900 pesos.

On the other hand, the net salary of a doctor from the Specialty Hospital dependent on the Federal Health Secretariat reaches 13 thousand 288 pesos. While the monthly salary of a general doctor from Sedesa is up to 20 thousand pesos.

Finally, a specialist doctor, who works in a private hospital, earns approximately 17 thousand pesos.

However, with the recent controversy, it is good to ask if studying medicine is still an affordable plan in our country.

Related Notes:

Without places to study the medical specialty, what is the role of the general practitioner?

Positions for doctors in Mexico: These are the 5 specialties with the most vacancies

AMLO opened 13,765 vacancies for medical specialists, but how many manage to enter one?