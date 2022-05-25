Maverick’ to fly green flag at Indy 500

Top Gun: Maverick is the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun about aspiring US Navy pilots, starring Tom Cruise as Maverick, Anthony Edwards as co-pilot Goose, Val Kilmer as rival pilot Iceman, and Kelly McGillis. as Maverick’s love interest.

Teller plays Rooster, Goose’s son who perished in the original film. The film will be released on Friday, May 27, two days before the Indianapolis 500, in which Teller will act as the man who will wave the green flag on Sunday.

Teller joins a long list of movie stars who have started the Indy 500 over the last twelve years, including Jack Nicholson, Michael Peña, Patrick Dempsey, Chris Pine, Jake Gyllenhaal, Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale and Matt. Damon.

“Miles is no stranger to action-packed roles, and waving the green flag for the 33 drivers vying for history will provide him with a similar adrenaline-pumping experience,” said IMS President Doug Boles. “We are delighted to welcome him to ‘The Greatest Show of Racing’ for a day he will never forget.”

In 2014, Teller starred opposite JK Simmons in the critically acclaimed and Oscar-nominated Sony Pictures Classics drama Whiplash. The hit film received Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award at Sundance and the Deauville Film Festival, and earned Teller a Best Actor nomination at the 2014 Gotham Awards.

Teller began achieving critical success after starring in James Ponsoldt’s The Spectacular Now, for which he won the Drama Special Jury Award for Acting at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival. He made his feature debut in 2010 in Rabbit Hole, after being cast in the role by co-star Nicole Kidman.

This summer, Teller will also appear in the sci-fi thriller “Spiderhead,” an adaptation of a short story by George Saunders that was first published in The New Yorker and later included in the author’s book “The Tenth of December. “

