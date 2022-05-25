Maverick is Tom Cruise’s biggest premiere

Actor Tom Cruise has a big hit on his hands, as Top Gun: Maverick will not disappoint those who have been waiting for the movie for years.

According to collection experts, it is estimated that Top Gun: Maverick It will fetch between $90-125 million in its opening weekend in the US alone. Taking into account that it will hit many theaters around the world at the same time, the global figure could reach 250 million dollars. A brutal amount, which shows that Tom Cruise still one of the biggest stars Hollywood.

To date, the highest grossing for a motion picture Tom Cruise in the United States is War of the Worldsa 2005 film directed by steven spielberg which obtained about 64 million dollars, while Mission: Impossible – Fallout got 61 million, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015) 55 million and The Mummy (2017) 31 million. figures that Top Gun: Maverick will vastly exceed.

Is it worth going to the cinema to see it?

The movie Top Gun: Maverick it is shot in such a way that the ideal is to go to a movie theater to see it and the bigger the better. Since they have used practical effects and have put the actors in the planes to achieve absolute realism. Which means that it will be very difficult to see a movie like this again. Since nowadays, everything is CGI and special effects with green screen. Here we leave our review.

Official Synopsis for Top Gun: Maverick.

After more than thirty years of service as one of the world’s greatest aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) continues to fly and dodge promotions that would ground him. When he must return to TOP GUN to train the new generation of pilots, he meets Lieutenant Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of late friend Nick Bradshaw, also known as “Goose”.

“Facing an uncertain future and the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly.”

Top Gun: Maverick opens on May 27, 2022.