Madonna and Rihanna have the first songs with the same title

Madonna’s songs are generally very different from Rihanna’s songs. Despite this, both singers released a song No. 1 with the same title. Interestingly, both songs in question were co-written by famous musicians.

Madonna

A producer was stunned when he worked on 1 of Madonna’s songs

Babyface is a famous R&B producer. He worked on Madonna’s album Bedtime stories. In a 2014 interview with Billboard, he said he was initially blown away by the opportunity to work with the queen of pop. He calmed down while working with her.

Babyface recalled co-writing “Take a Bow” with Madonna. “It was just a rhythm and chords,” he recalled. “From there we collaborated and built. I lived in Beverly Hills and I set up a small studio in my house, so she came there to write ”. Babyface said it was easier to write “Take a Bow” than he expected.

Rihanna’s song of the same name was inspired by the personal life of another singer

Rihanna also has a song called “Take a Bow” which was co-written by R&B star Ne-Yo. During a 2008 interview with Contact Music, she discussed the inspiration behind the track. “It was a situation, where I was with a young woman who swore to everything, where she was so in love.

“I found out she moved to do other things, so I called her, like ‘Yeah, I found out, and you basically don’t need to call me anymore, just click!” He said.

“So I hung up and she’s calling, calling, calling, calling,” Ne-Yo added. “She recovered, it wasn’t my house, it was a friend’s house, where I was, at that moment, and she was literally standing outside, like in front of the house.” Ne-Yo thought the woman was silly and based “Take a Bow” on the situation.

Like Madonna’s “Take a Bow” and Rihanna’s song of the same name have performed on the US charts

For seven weeks, Madonna’s “Take a Bow” topped the Billboard Hot 100, staying on the charts for 30 weeks. The song appeared on the album Bedtime stories. The album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200, remaining on the charts for 48 weeks.

Rihanna’s “Take a Bow” was slightly less popular than the previous song. The track topped the Billboard Hot 100 for one of its 27 weeks on the charts. The singer released the song in some versions of the album Good girl gone bad. The album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200, staying on the charts for 100 weeks.

“Take a Bow” doesn’t sound like much like “Take a Bow”, but both songs became big hits.

