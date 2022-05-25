Madonna and Rihanna have the first songs with the same title

Madonna’s songs are generally very different from Rihanna’s songs. Despite this, both singers released a song No. 1 with the same title. Interestingly, both songs in question were co-written by famous musicians.

Madonna | Virginia Sherwood / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

A producer was stunned when he worked on 1 of Madonna’s songs

Babyface is a famous R&B producer. He worked on Madonna’s album Bedtime stories. In a 2014 interview with Billboard, he said he was initially blown away by the opportunity to work with the queen of pop. He calmed down while working with her.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker