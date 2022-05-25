Low cost Kate Middleton: her favorite cheap jewels

Given her endless collection of diamonds and precious memorabilia, Kate Middleton made us live moments of altssima jewelry. Despite this, and his style always sought after and impeccable, every now and then she too buys low cost jewelry brands. As she has already shown with her wardrobe, the Duchess knows how to find a piece with a luxuxry aesthetic too in stores like Zara and Mango. So, even in her jewelry box she keeps bijoux from Accessorize and ASOS, as well as beautiful designs from emerging brands. The wait is over: now anyone can wear Kate Middleton’s jewelry.

Earrings and necklaces: the brands you would never expect

For many, Kate Middleton is synonymous with elegance and class. Her looks are loved all over the world for their being composed as much as trendy. Inevitable, in the more casual outfits as in those worn on the Red Carpet, are the jewels. And if those inherited from the English Crown or chosen for the most important celebrations are unattainable, there are earrings that, surprisingly, they are within everyone’s reach. We talk about those gods low cost brands ASOS and Accessorize, which despite costing less than thirty euros, do not give up on an ultra-glamorous style. With faux pearls, gold-plated or circular in shapeare the must-have to illuminate the face and the look.

Every time the Duchess has worn bijoux

Mainly Kate Middleton wear bijoux on more informal occasions. Whether they are attending events, conferences or even Royal Tour. Her strategy, also copied by friend / enemy Letizia of Spain and many other royals, is camouflage them in very expensive outfits. Who would ever say that, combined with Emilia Wickstead dresses or Alexander Mc Queen suits, there are earrings for just over 20 euros. The low cost piece of jewelry she wears most often is the earringsalmost always gold plated and pendants. If the design is imaginative and complex, go for blazers or tops in basic but bright colors. While if the outfit allows it, dare with bigger and more showy earrings.

Low cost brands to be discovered

But many of Kate Middleton’s favorite low-cost jewels are from small emerging brandswhich thanks to the Kate Effect now they are known all over the world. On the podium we find Monica Vinader, a sustainable jewelry brand also loved by Emma Watson and Kendall Jenner. Of which the Duchess owns earrings with colored stones and a set of Nura pearls. In the royal jewelry box we find then Chaterine Zoraida. Of which she has worn fern rings in gold several times. And the handmade jewelry of Spells of Love, including a pair of £ 60 hoops and a gold double strand necklace. To then finish with Merci Maman, whose iconic model takes its name from the Duchess. Who wore this necklace with hidden messagededicated to his children for the birth of Prince George.

