Legendary: Vin Diesel reveals which actress will play his grandmother in ‘Fast and Furious’

United States.- Vin Diesel indicated that Rita Moreno will give life to his grandmother in the next installment of Fast and furious. Today, the actor uploaded a clip on his Instagram page in which he is seen with the outstanding 90-year-old actress and her co-star from the film, Michelle Rodriguez, 42 years old. “It has always been my dream to work with Rita Moreno and the fact that she is here, playing my grandmother, makes me smile in my soul. I am so blessed,” she stated.

