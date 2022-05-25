Legendary: Vin Diesel reveals which actress will play his grandmother in ‘Fast and Furious’

United States.- Vin Diesel indicated that Rita Moreno will give life to his grandmother in the next installment of Fast and furious. Today, the actor uploaded a clip on his Instagram page in which he is seen with the outstanding 90-year-old actress and her co-star from the film, Michelle Rodriguez, 42 years old. “It has always been my dream to work with Rita Moreno and the fact that she is here, playing my grandmother, makes me smile in my soul. I am so blessed,” she stated.

Related news

So the acclaimed actress said, “I think my old age was waiting for you to invite me.” In the clip, the actress wears a hat that says, “So far, this is the OLDEST I’ve ever owned.” Then she said, “Isn’t that nice? And I am here. And the answer is: Yes, I will. And yeah, don’t just do it, they tickle me,” while Michelle is laughing.

Likewise, the Hollywood star said: “I am so excited. This is going to be so much fun.” The video ended with Michelle talking about how excited she is about the casting for this installment, at the end she emphasized: “Rita Moreno in the house, baby!”. The filming of the tenth tape of Fast and furious started last month.

This franchise that began in 2009 will conclude with an eleventh installment. In Fast X will be famous like Diesel, Rodríguez, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Charlize Theron and Nathalie Emmanuel. While the notable new additions are: Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior, Cardi B and Michael Rooker.

It should be noted that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who gave life to Luke Hobbs will not return to the franchise. For those who don’t know, The Rock and Diesel have been locked in a feud for years, which became public when Dwayne criticized the actor for his behavior on set in an Instagram post. It should also be noted that Fast X had just started filming when director Justin Lin indicated that he would be leaving the franchise.

Source: DM