La Nación / Are María Becerra and player Julián Álvarez together?

The famous Argentine singer María Becerra has been romantically linked to a River Plate player. The reaction of the singer of “High” was immediate and through her Twitter account she expressed herself regarding the supposed new romance.

The speculation of the alleged idyll between the player and the singer occurred after Becerra, 22, published a tweet with spider emojis. The River Plate player is known as “The Spider” and this coincidence made Twitter users catch the supposed hint of her apparent new courtship.

But María, after the impact of the spiders’ tweet, expressed: “Stop inventing boyfriends for me everywhere! Oh my gosh hahahaha,” she wrote. In the comments, many of her fans took the case with humor. But the purpose of the spiders was understood days later, since they referred to the new collaboration of the girl from Argentina with Cazzu, for the song “Maleficent”.

Also read: Karol G brought joy to the children of a cancer hospital

Stop inventing boyfriends for me everywhere! by gosh hahahahahahahssjjs – ANIMAL (@MariaBecerra22) May 22, 2022

For the following posts regarding the promotion of the song, the interpreter of “What more then” accompanied the publications again with the spider emoji, since the theme of the video deals with both looking bad and dominant, with a background something scary and a giant spider as part of the scenery.

On the other hand, Becerra has been involved in alleged indirections to her ex-boyfriend Rusherking after her ex’s new courtship with China Suárez. The 22-year-old singer apparently hinted at romance after the couple’s appearance at an after party after the Martín Fierro awards on May 15.

The young artist ended her relationship with the Argentine rapper last year, after several years of public relations. Becerra made known the infidelity of her ex-partner through Twitter “How could you do this to the mine that was when you were nobody, wacho?”, He had written and then they ended the relationship. But some time later, María explained that her messages on her Twitter were only impulsive, but that she hopes for the best for her ex.

It may interest you: “Mechanical Juan”: they warn about the risks of GetContact