Kylie Jenner stuns in a bodycon dress, but Stormi’s shooting skills distract fans

Kylie Jenner was blown away in a fitted floral dress, but fans were blown away by her daughter Stormi’s photographic abilities instead.

The 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul looked sensational as he perched in a chair wearing Dolce & Gabbana’s floral print fitted dress.

The Kardashian / Jenner clan flew to Italy to celebrate Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding over the weekend, and Kylie certainly didn’t disappoint with her outfit choices.

The midi ensemble clung perfectly to younger sister Jenner as she posed for the incredible trio of shots.

She opted for a pair of Gianvito Rossi flat sandals and accessorized with a woven straw bag and bright red lipstick to match her square neck dress.



(Image: INSTAGRAM)



In the third photo, Kylie got a behind-the-scenes look at who her photographer was and turned out to be her four-year-old daughter, Stormi.

Kylie’s eldest son looked adorable wearing a white apron dress, white Nike Air Forces, and tiny gold hoop earrings.

In view of her 340 million followers, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote: “My baby’s got me,” which she accompanied with a camera and a heart emoji.



(Image: INSTAGRAM)



Fans of the businesswoman immediately went to the comments to gush about Stormi’s impressive abilities.

One fan wrote: “I couldn’t ask for a better photographer”.

Oh my neighbor! Take better pictures of my grown friends, ”joked another.

A third wrote: “Storm has talent”.

“She makes it look so easy,” exclaimed another.

While a fifth said: “The prettiest and most intelligent girl”.



(Image: Kourtney Kardashian / Instagram)



Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, got married on Sunday (May 22) in the opulent coastal town of Portofino, Italy.

This marriage followed the couple’s legal marriage on May 15 in a Santa Barba courthouse and their “practice wedding” in a Las Vegas chapel in April.

Kourtney wore a custom corseted white minidress with a long veil while her new husband wore an elegant black dress, both from Dolce & Gabbana.

