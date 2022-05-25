Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and their sisters react to the shooting in Texas

Shock, sadness and a call to find a way to put an end to this type of tragedies is what has been generated in the United States, after the shooting at a school located in the city of Uvalde, Texas. An attack that left more than 20 deaths, of which 19 are children.

Thus, many celebrities, politicians and athletes have used their social networks reacting to this tragedy which is becoming more and more common in the US. Among them, the Kardashian family. Chris Jennerwho was chosen by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people of this 2022, decided to share her reflection on what happened in Texas.

The matriarch of the Kardashian clan wrote: “I can’t believe what I’m seeing. My heart breaks for the families of the 14 innocent children killed today. It’s unimaginable, horrible, unforgivable, devastating. Is this the country we want to leave our children, our grandchildren? A country where children can’t even feel safe at school? There are no words that can improve this. There is a lot that needs to change. Legislators, please stop failing children. I am praying for these families.”

In turn, his daughters also chose to share words after the shooting that Salvador Ramos would have carried out, an 18-year-old boy who was shot by the police. kim kardashianhis sister kourtney kardashian and Travis Barker shared a tweet from the organization “Mothers Demand Action” that states: “Schools should be a safe haven for our children, not a place where they go to die.”

The newlywed to the Blink 182 drummer also shared a heartfelt reflection: “Schools should be a place where our children go to learn, make friends, laugh, grow, discover themselves. A safe place where they can imagine their future. It is not a place where their future is taken away from them. How have we gotten to a point where it is acceptable for our children to be murdered in their schools? They deserve a safe place. They deserve protection. They deserve a future! I can’t begin to imagine what these parents are going through. What those children and teachers went through. Imagine how terrified they must have been. It breaks my heart. I ask legislators to take responsibility. We need a plan to protect our babies.”

His sister Khloe Kardashian He also spoke out after the tragic shooting: “I cannot comprehend the tragedy in our country today. 14 dead children. How is this happening? My heart is breaking. I pray, I hope, I beg, I beg… please legislators, government officials, leaders of our country , do something to protect our children. It was “enough” ten mass shootings ago. It was ‘enough’ after Sandy Hook. What good is it to protect our freedoms when there is no protection for our lives?”

“Another devastating school shooting. My heart breaks for these families,” public Kylie Jenner.