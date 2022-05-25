Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, the photos from the official wedding

After the irreverent “Yes I do” in Las Vegas with the clothes of the evening before, specifically the Grammy Awards, comes the “Until death do us part” for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker who signed the documents of their union in Santa Barbara, an intimate ceremony that makes the marriage between the musician and the entrepreneur finally legal complete with regular license. The shots of the day, in black and white and very glossy, were disseminated on the social networks of the newlyweds who are receiving congratulations from half of Hollywood and, of course, from their fans.

The (future) party in Italy

They did things right, this time Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, even if, the insiders swear, they plan to do even better in the future, maybe in Italywhere they plan to make a real one wedding party with friends and family.

In fact, the Kardashian-Jenner clan was not present even this time and there were not even the numerous children of the couple from previous unions. Following the much-talked-about couple were only two witnesses, veterans of their respective families: Travis’ father, Randy Barker, and Kourtney’s maternal grandmotherMary Jo Campbell, also known as “MJ” in the family reality show where she appeared numerous times.