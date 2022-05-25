Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker STRIKE for sporting an over-the-top PDA in front of her heartbroken ex Scott Disick

KOURTNEY Kardashian and her boyfriend Travis Barker have been robbed by fans for having a wild make out session in front of her ex Scott Disick.

Despite the couple’s constant PDA, some fans have shared theories that their engagement will come to an end.

5

But Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, showed no signs of stopping during Kris Jenner’s birthday party, which was filmed on Wednesday’s episode of The Kardashians.

In the clip, the momager’s guests all sat down for dinner, but the husband and wife-to-be stayed in the living room where they shared a hot making out session.

Things got awkward when Kourtney’s ex Scott, 38, stood watching the wild PDA in the background before all three headed for the table.

The father of three sat directly across from his little mom and her new boyfriend as he told the cameras: “I’m not even hungry.”

But later in a confessional, the founder of Talentless explained: “She found someone, I’m happy for her. She has a man who loves her and deserves it.

“Because there have been so many years where I haven’t put it first.”

CRITICISM OF THE FANS

However, fans were shocked by Kourtney’s behavior, as they took Twitter scolding her for flaunting her new love life in front of her ex for nearly a decade.

“Part of me feels bad for scott because he has no live parents and kris welcomed him as if scott and kourt weren’t together and it might be embarrassing to have him and travis in the same room, but also. … ”Wrote one.

“These pda sessions that Kourtney and Travis have stink of thirst for attention! I hope Scott can find someone who loves him and doesn’t keep him around until they find someone else like Kourt did. #The KardashiansObserved a second.

A third remarked: “Two things that I feel bad about Scott because he doesn’t have a family and he sees them as a family, so obviously he’ll get mad when he’s not invited, but it’s not fair that Kourt isn’t able to have this boundary for. herself… Scott needs to find his family outside #The Kardashians. “

“I find Trav and Kourt annoying. Not that Scott doesn’t deserve but… ”admitted another.

“Travis and Kourt really give me the creeps with excessive PDA at unnecessary moments. Or maybe I just hate excessive PDA, ”an ending ranted.

CONDEMNED?

Regardless of Kourtney’s huge amount of public affection for her future husband, some fans believe they have found “red flags” in their relationship that could lead to their downfall.

Supporters of the reality star were concerned after she revealed that her IVF drugs had put her into depression.

One user said that Kourtney’s depression, coupled with her extreme PDA and Travis and her changing sense of style to fit her edgy nature were signs the relationship is doomed.

IVF BATTLE

Poosh’s founder talked about her mental health issues with her mother Kris Jenner in the second episode of The Kardashians.

“The drugs they gave me put me through menopause. It basically put me into depression, ”she said.

Kris replied, “I feel like I’ve never seen you this happy, so the depression thing surprises me.”

Kourtney said, “And I have everything in the world to be happy about.

“I just feel a little out of my mind. I am super moody and hormonal. Like, I’m crazy half the time. “

The Reddit user wrote, “The fact that she openly said how she went into depression (presumably due to IVF treatment) and that Kris said she was surprised simply proves that this family is getting rid of red flags as if they didn’t even see them.

“Experiencing depression within the first year of a new relationship is a red flag.”

BEYOND THE TOP PDA

The fan added: “The extreme PDA is degrading. Even the fact that she wears punk and is vegan is now a red flag ”.

Another fan agrees, posting: “Their excessive PDA is almost embarrassing and feels controlling.

“I also noticed that she dressed differently now that she’s with Travis and it’s like there’s nothing in her world but him. You almost seem like an obsession, but in a negative way? “

5

5

5