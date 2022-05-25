Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, curiosities about marriage

And to say that they have accustomed us, in 20 years and more of television coverage, to that too much which is their trademark. Yet the wedding between Kourtney Kardashian, the eldest of the clan, and Travis Barkerhave raised the bar to levels impossible not only to replicate (what common mortal would be able to do, and not only from an economic point of view?) but also to be analyzed.

We take the media coverage of the event, entrusted to the bride’s sisters, Kim Kardashian then KhloèKendall and Kylie Jenner and to the children of Kourtney and Travis, and to the guests who arrived in Portofino without hiding anything about their stay: an unprecedented success. We bet that reality cameras The Kardashians were firmly fixed and pointed towards the gothic and high-sounding altar that served as the backdrop for the exchange of vows of the spouses, but in television times there is still a deferred that the daughters of Kris Jenner – and Kris first, could never have endured.

And so, just like weddings considered luxury and exclusives on the gossip magazines of the most famous celebs usually require discretion, towels to cover the passage of the main guests along the way for the ceremony and smartphones strictly closed with double doors, at the wedding Kardashian-Barker the unveiling of every detail took place, without shame, without secrecy, without embargoes and without mystery. The emperor is naked, in short, also happy to be. And he was TikTok to become the container of the story of this bizarre pop fresco that has made the rounds and has become a textbook event.

The meta-ability of the Kardashians to analyze people’s feelings towards them by taking the pulse of social media is now proverbial. And it is a skill to be envied, not to be criticized. It is no coincidence that it was really Kylie Jenner to act as spokesperson and judge for the other members of his family during the Kourtney event a Portofino, riding the wave of some catchphrases that persistently circulate on his sisters and demonstrating that not only has he captured them but that he also knows how to manipulate them with irony. And therefore Kendall Jennerin a video in which the whole clan and guests are shown, without more restraints, at the wedding after party, becomes the Cucumber Girlciting the famous excerpt from The Kardashians in which Kendall slices a cucumber in a folkloric way; Kris Jenner she is represented exactly for what she is, that is, a matron now consecrated, with nothing more to prove than her incredible fluency, on any occasion.

And Kim Kardashian is introduced as “An Icon, a Legend“by way of mockery and not celebration as is usually done, by the only person who can actually afford to treat her like this.

Or marriage admins

There was no shortage of video memes of the wedding, which are everywhere and abundant as spouses and close relatives wished, like the one that shows the highlights of the party with the background of Napulitane wedding by the neo-melodic singer Daniele Bianco, a famous hit that introduces the Real Time program The Castle of the Ceremonies; the combinations of the headdress chosen by Khloè Kardashian for the event with alien accessories of dubious taste; pop quotes with pre-wedding photos too similar, in style and photography, to any video of Lana del Rey.

But perhaps the moment more akwardto use an English term which, however, represents the mood of those who have observed on social networks well the landing of the Kardashians at the port of Portofino, was the gap between tourists and normal people on vacation in the Ligurian town and this huge mass of celebrities, VIPs of series A, B and C, friends of the spouses, rock stars, actresses and musicians, stylists, children of and the whole bandwagon of the staff who made the wedding logistically possible. Eat an ice cream view Kim Kardashian and North West, his daughter as well as his mother’s pre-adolescent replica, it’s not something that happens every day. Organize a weekend in Portofino on one of the hottest days of the year hoping to get some sun and take home a master in vip watching mashed potato.

The Kardashians – in-laws, ex-husbands, boyfriends, children, everyone included – always know what they are doing. When international and Italian public opinion, not very accustomed to typically American phenomena such as Kim, Kendall and the others, will learn to recognize it, will be able to analyze with a critical (and not just judgmental) spirit, a media event like this. We say it without regret: the wedding of Kourtney and Travis Barker they are the most coherent, psychedelic and successful party of this year of social rebirth.

