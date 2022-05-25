Kim Kardashian was mocked for taking zero food bites in the Beyond Meat commercial

Ads

More on: kim kardashian Caitlyn Jenner: Living with Kanye West was “hard” for Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian nodded to boyfriend Pete Davidson with dazzled nails Kim Kardashian shines in hot pants in Kourtney, Travis Barker’s wedding All ‘ Kourtney Kardashian’s interior and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding reception

Kim Kardashian was publicly stabbed for taking zero food bites and chewing “fake” in her new Beyond Meat ad.

“I believe so much in Beyond Meat’s mission that I stepped in to help with my greatest asset: my taste,” said the reality star, 41, in the vegan company’s 30-second video that debuted Tuesday on Instagram.

As Kardashian recited her lines directly in front of the camera while she was in a kitchen for commercials, a chef presented her with a variety of dishes containing the plant-based meat substitute.

The first was a vegan burger cut in half, which the founder of Skims held in front of her face while moving her closed mouth in a chew-like motion. As many social media users have pointed out, the sandwich remained intact.

“He didn’t even bite the burger,” commented one observer, while another remarked, “The burger wasn’t bitten.”

Kardashian seemed to be “pretending” to chew all over the spot.kimkardashian / Instagram

Kardashian then used a fork to stab a plant-based meatball, which she brought to her face, before squeezing a lime onto a plate of tacos.

“This plant-based meat is not only incredibly delicious, it is also better for you and the planet,” he said as he continued the same chewing motion.

The next scene showed the reality star using her fork to pick up some bratwurst before punching the chef.

“It’s a simple change that really makes a big difference,” Kardashian said of switching to a plant-based diet. “And now that I am Beyond Meat Chief Taste Consultant, there has never been a better time to go further.”

He called the vegan recipes “so good”, despite not actually trying them in ad.kimkardashian / Instagram

“You didn’t show her that you actually consumed the product … 🤷🏽‍♀️ Did she really eat it?” wrote one critic, who was among many arguing that the ad actually caused them not to want to buy the product.

“I don’t buy it because you don’t really eat it 🤣.”

The jokes were endless, as many comments dropped like “Fake eating… I see you 🤨”, “You haven’t even eaten the food 😂😂😂😂” and “This is beyond meat, so good you don’t even have to eat it 🙄 . “

Kardashian previously admitted she lost 16 pounds in three weeks in order to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress for the 2022 Met Gala. Getty Images

However, others were quick to praise Kardashian for using his platform to promote the consumption of plant-based foods.

“To my beautiful vegan family, especially my ethical vegan companions, please think critically and understand the impact this collaboration will have in terms of enormous influence,” commented one vegan activist. “Having @kimkardashian encouraging his 300+ million followers to eat plant-based is simply a win for the animals and the environment, no matter how you see it.”

They added: “None of us and I mean none of us have that kind of influence and access to as many people globally on any of our social media platforms as she does. While we’ve all joined our following, we still don’t have the kind of reach she has. So, this is a W in many capacities.

Ads