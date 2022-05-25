Kim Kardashian Shows Her Famous Curves In Tiny Thong Bikinis For Sun-soaked Beach Shots

Kim Kardashian got her wrist pounding in a recent post that left little to the imagination as she posed in a tiny thong bikini.

The 41-year-old’s latest Instagram update showed the star lying on a sandy beach and fans went wild for her famous curves.

As she relaxed on the sand in front of some lush green palm trees, Kimberly put a hand over her head as she posed dramatically for the camera.

A gray thong bikini covered her modesty and showed off her famous figure, her sun-kissed glow accentuated by the muted color.

Her long dark hair was straight and saucy turned over one shoulder as she rested one arm on her bright blue surfboard.

The star wore huge black sunglasses that covered her face and minimal makeup to show off her natural beauty.



(Image: Kimkardashian / Instagram)



The beach girl added a second photo to the post, this time she leaned towards the camera and posed with her arm behind her back.

Sunlight reflected off his chrome sunglasses as he took some well-deserved rest and relaxation under the clear blue sky.

Kim simply added a placeholder emoji in the caption and fans went crazy in the comments.

A passionate follower said: “My queen!”



(Image: Kimkardashian / Instagram)



Another wrote: “Croditi in your glory”, while one published: “Kimmy, you are so beautiful”.

Prior to the sun-soaked shots, Kim uploaded a short clip of her collaboration with Beyond Meat.

The reality star could be seen in her signature blonde iced out wig, wearing a high-necked black top, as she addressed the camera.

Kim is famously vegan and even boasts that she has converted multiple family members, so the union won’t come as a surprise.



(Image: INSTAGRAM)



In the video, sister Kardashian tested some of the brand’s products and wrote in the caption that she was “so inspired” by Beyond Meat’s “mission” and that she is “thrilled to share their delicious plant-based products” with her 313 millions of Instagram followers.

He also added that he has taken on the role of Beyond Meat’s Chief Taste Consultant.

During the clip, Kim tried multiple products before looking satisfied and punched the chef.