Kim Kardashian joins the list of celebrities banned by a well-known sports car brand

A few days ago it was announced that Justin Bieber will not be able to buy a Ferrari again, after modifying, forgetting and later auctioning off his 458 Italia model vehicle, however, Kim Kardashian joins the Canadian singer on the blacklist of the well-known brand of sports cars.

Kim Kardashian joins Ferrari’s blacklist

The socialite has been vetoed by the company, this means that she will no longer be able to acquire some cars of the brand, including the most exclusive releases, according to information shared by various portals.

The announcement was confirmed by a Ferrari spokesman clarifying that no customer is explicitly prohibited as such, as the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star can still purchase some standard models.

Why did Ferrari veto Kim Kardashian?

This statement comes after a report by the Italian newspaper Il Giornale and to be included in this group of banned celebrities, they must be accused of not taking care of their Ferraris or making custom modifications that are not allowed and in this group there are also names like that of 50 Cent and Nicholas Cage.

So far, the real reason why the decision was made to sanction Kanye West’s ex-wife, who has had two vehicles of the brand, a 2012 model that is not known for sure if it belonged to her, is unknown. or the rapper, while the second was acquired by a Malaysian businessman as a gift for his marriage to Kira Humphries in 2011.

