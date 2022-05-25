Kim Kardashian debuts on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, what overwhelming curves!

READ ALSO >>> Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala with Marilyn Monroe dress

Immersed in the emerald waters of a pond, she sports a more seductive costume than the other. From the skimpy black bikini that does not hide the shapes to the silver one that emphasizes the nipples, from the flesh-colored two-piece that does not cover the explosive décolleté to the very tight body to get on the bike. Kim’s Junoesque body is the absolute protagonist, and she even dares with her poses to show off her majestic beauty in Greg Swales’ photos.

At 41, Kardashian is more beautiful and sensual than ever. Icon of beauty and sensuality, with her sinuous curves often in the foreground, she has made 311 million people who follow her on Instagram lose their minds. Covers, red carpets, advertisements, photo shoots: she is always the undisputed star. Her successes are countless, and the prestigious cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit it’s just another icing on the cake.