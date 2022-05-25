Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Love Quote After Tristan Thompson’s Drama: You Can’t “Not Love” Someone

Ads

Khloe Kardashian with Tristan Thompson on. Shutterstock (2)

Is there still something there? Khloé Kardashian posted a cryptic quote about love, apparently talking about how she feels about her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

“You never stop loving. Once you love someone honestly, truly, you’ll never be able not to love them, ”Kardashian, 37, shared via her Instagram story on Monday, May 23. “You just find someone who will love you more. In that moment your old love will not feel so strong, but it is a heart, it will never make you forget something that made you happy ”.

The Kardashian star and NBA player, 31, began dating in 2016. In April 2018, when Kardashian was nine months pregnant with their daughter, True, Thompson was caught cheating on the founder of Good American. A source told Us Weekly at the time that former alum Khloé & Lamar was “shocked and out of sorts” after hearing the news.

The couple attempted to weather the storm following Thompson’s treacherous scandal and the birth of True, now 4. However, in February 2019, Us confirmed that the couple broke up after the basketball star cheated on Kardashian again. , this time with then Kylie Jenner. best friend, Jordyn Woods.

After over a year of being just co-parents, the couple rekindled their romantic connection in 2020 and even started talking about having a second child. In June 2021, Us confirmed that she had decided to quit again, just two months before fitness instructor Maralee Nichols gave birth to a baby boy, claiming Thompson was her father. The Chicago Bulls player confirmed the rumors via Instagram in January.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. My actions certainly don’t align with the way I see you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you might think. Again, I’m so incredibly sorry, ”she wrote.

In an appearance on Tuesday, May 24 on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians was asked if her ex-boyfriend had given her a warning before news of her paternity scandal leaked.

“I found this out every time through a sister. I find out with the rest of the world, which is the most offensive part, ”she said. “It’s all fucked up, but can there be some respect?”

However, Kardashian also stated that although Thompson “is not a good partner” to her, he is “a good person”.

“It’s sad because, like, there are so many positives to him as well, but no one can see them because they’re all obscured by, like, the personal things that are going on between him and me,” he said.

Kardashian executive producer Danielle King spoke exclusively with Us earlier this month to capture the moment when Kardashian found out that Thompson had had a child with another woman.

“Well, for that particular moment, my crew was there. We were there to film something else early in the morning and the morning the news came, we legitimately happened to be there. We have that moment in front of the camera, ”King explained. “And I know it’s sometimes hard for audiences to figure out like ‘Oh, did they go back and get it?’ But there were so many moments that we genuinely captured just because we’re almost always there. There is almost always a camera on ”.

