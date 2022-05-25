Khloe Kardashian reveals how sister Kendall Jenner feels after fans mocked her for not knowing how to cut a cucumber

KHLOE Kardashian revealed how her sister Kendall Jenner really feels after fans mocked her for not knowing how to cut a cucumber.

Viewers pointed to the model for her bizarre slicing method which was shown in an episode of the Hulu series The Kardashians.

In the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Khloe, 37, revealed that her model sister, 26, was alarmed by the reaction.

“Oh my god, she’s not happy with that. I feel so bad, ”she said.

The founder of Good American, however, has decided to give her sister a little perspective.

“I think, Kendall, that God is right. You are the most beautiful human being in the world. You have wild fingers, God bless, and you can’t cut a fucking cucumber.

Kendall is sensitive to the appearance of her feet and previously told her Instagram followers that she was “blocking all comments on her toes.”

Khloe continued: “He has this perfect life, this perfect dog, he’s a gazelle of a human, he walks the catwalk, he’s like all these amazing things. You can’t cut a fucking cucumber.

But this small deficiency may not be a problem for Kendall for much longer, as Khloe promised, “I’ll teach her.”

She concluded, “I was just confused, like, where, like, why it was positioned this way, but we don’t know, but I love it, it’s so perfect.”

‘I’M A BIT SCARED’

Viewers of The Kardashians incessantly mocked Kendall’s bizarre cooking technique after episode five scene aired.

The founder of 818 Tequila first attempted to cut a thin slice with her fingers just a few millimeters from the knife, before switching methods and awkwardly crossing her arms to hold the cucumber from the wrong end.

Mom Kris Jenner, 66, warned: “Watch out, I got down on my knees the other day.”

“I’m a little scared,” admitted Kendall.

MARKETING GENIUS?

However, some bewildered viewers developed a crazy theory that Kendall staged the cut scene so it could go viral.

A fan wrote on Reddit: “The scene is obviously staged, there’s no way they don’t know how to cut a vegetable the right way.

“The scene was created to go viral to get people from the show business and Kendall’s 818 brand to talk, that’s why she wears an 818 sweater during the scene.”

Another added: “He definitely got people talking, so I could see him!”

