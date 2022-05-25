Khloe Kardashian reveals how her sister Kendall Jenner feels after fans mocked her for not knowing how to cut a cucumber

KHLOE Kardashian has revealed how her sister Kendall Jenner is really feeling after fans mocked her for not knowing how to cut a cucumber.

Viewers criticized the model for her bizarre cutting method that was shown on an episode of the Hulu series The Kardashians.

On the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Khloe, 37, revealed that her model sister, 26, was alarmed by the backlash.

“Oh my gosh, she’s not happy about it. I feel so bad,” she said.

However, the Good American founder decided to give her sister some perspective.

“I’m like, Kendall, God is fair. You are the most beautiful human being in the world. You’ve got wild-looking toes, God bless you, and you can’t cut a fucking cucumber.”

Kendall is sensitive to the way her feet look and previously told her Instagram followers that she was “blocking all comments about toes.”

Khloe continued, “She has this perfect life, this perfect dog, she’s a gazelle of a human, she walks the runway, she’s like all these amazing things. You can’t cut a damn cucumber.”

But this little shortcoming may not be an issue for Kendall for much longer, as Khloe promised: “I’m going to teach her.”

She concluded, “I was confused, like, where, like, why it was put this way, but we don’t know, but I love it, it’s so perfect.”

‘I’M A BIT SCARED’

Viewers of The Kardashians relentlessly mocked Kendall’s bizarre cooking technique after the scene from episode five aired.

The 818 Tequila founder first attempted to cut a thin slice with her fingers just a few millimeters from the knife, before changing her method and awkwardly crossing her arms to hold the cucumber from the wrong side.

Mom Kris Jenner, 66, warned: “Watch out, I punched myself the other day.”

“I’m a little scared,” Kendall admitted.

MARKETING GENIUS?

However, some puzzled viewers developed a wild theory that Kendall staged the cut scene so it could go viral.

One fan wrote on Reddit: “The scene is obviously staged, there’s no way she doesn’t know how to cut a vegetable the right way.

“The scene was created to go viral to get people talking about the show and Kendall’s 818 brand, which is why she is wearing an 818 sweater during the scene.”

Another added: “It definitely got people talking so I got to watch it!”

