Khloe Kardashian criticized for her “dull tone” post minutes after sharing grief over Texas school shooting tragedy.

KHLOE Kardashian got backlash on her social media post following the tragic Texas school shooting.

The reality star expressed her grief in her Instagram stories.

Khloe reflected on the heartbreaking incident, writing: “I cannot understand today’s tragedy in our country. 14 dead children. How is this happening? My heart is breaking.

“Please, I hope, please, I implore… please, legislators, government officials, leaders of our country, do something to protect our children.

“It was ‘enough’ ten mass shootings ago. It was ‘enough’ after Sandy Hook. What is the use of protecting our freedom when there is no protection for our lives ”.

He ended his post with a red heart-shaped emoji.

A fan posted a screenshot of Khloe’s message on Reddit, along with a snap from another post that she shared minutes later.

The second post promoted his Good American brand, encouraging fans to check out his new Metallic Shine jeans.

The user wasn’t happy that Khloe had apparently glossed over the horrific shooting to advertise her clothing business.

They wrote in the caption: “YOU MUST JOKE”.

Others followed suit, criticizing the Hulu star for carrying on “business as usual” despite the fatal event.

One person replied: “He has published SIX promotional posts, then let’s see how the stan defend him.”

A second fan agreed, writing, “How about no promotions for the rest of the day. What is a one day grace period. It doesn’t have to be within the same damn hour. “

Another intervened: “I know. She literally could have waited. Like dayum KoKo ”.

And a quarter criticized Khloe and her famous family for their lavish lifestyle in the wake of the tragedy.

They wrote: “It is as usual for her because her daughter, nieces and nephews will go to private schools where they don’t have to worry about some evil person hurting innocent lives. The rich and all the others live on two different planets ”.

Others defended the model, assuming the post was “preprogrammed”.

One said: “The good American post was probably planned. I’m glad he said something about the shootings ”.

Another echoed the statement: “I hope it was a preprogrammed promotional post that her assistant did, but damn it looks really bad.”

On Tuesday, the country was rocked after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos shot and killed 19 children and two adults in a horrific mass murder at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

At least a dozen others were injured.

This wasn’t the first time Khloe, 37, has been criticized for continuing her regular assignments following a mass casualty.

In November, critics beat up the star for seeming to ignore the fateful wave of crowds that took place at the Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas.

Kylie Jenner’s dad, Khloe’s sister Travis Scott, was on stage performing at the time of the stampede.

Ten people lost their lives at the concert and hundreds more were injured.

Officials in Texas said crowds began “squeezing to the front of the stage” at around 9.15pm, sparking panic.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said the event was declared “a mass casualty” at 9:38 pm.

Khloe seemed oblivious to the incident as she shared three photos showing her posing in a sexy see-through bodysuit on social media.

Mom of One titled the post with three animal-themed emojis.

The KUWTK alum looked super glam in a sheer layered graphic print dress over a skimpy bodysuit.

An outraged fan commented: “As you can even post after AstroWorld, so UNCARING”.

Another distraught Instagram user posted: “It’s absolutely horrible that she did, I don’t even live in the US and I still cried in traumatism and she posts this fucking smiley picture, I’m so disgusted I could scream.”

“Deflection … they know exactly what they are doing … every aspect and every post is orchestrated and calculated.”

One person wrote, “People are dead, Khloe.”

Another commented, “Your brother-in-law is involved in a mass casualty tragedy and are you posting thirst traps? Hello”.

It came after Khloe was slammed for posting a selfie with Scott Disick from the concert and titled it: “About Last Night.”

Days later, she posted a photo of herself wearing a skintight training suit and complimented her appearance in the ensemble.

