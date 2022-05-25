Kevin Sacchi, the revenge against the haters

CASTELLEONE – «When I started posting posed photos on social media, I suffered insults and harassment. Today I can say that I took my revenge “: Kevin Sacchi – born in 1999, house in Castelleone and born in Crema – he experienced on his own skin the icy and slimy effect of the bullying tentacles. But now, having crossed the threshold of one million followers on Instagram, he has become a real star of the “digisphere”. And that motto coined to react to violence – “haters make me famous”, that is “whoever hates me makes me famous” – resembles a seal of revenge and success. Kevin is a multifaceted character: model, social media manager, trendsetter and musician, he is now ready to launch his own fashion brand as well. “I am a digital entrepreneur – He says -. Yes, I am inspired by Chiara Ferragni, the greatest of all ».

THE RANSOM

Kevin’s social story begins in 2016: “I took part in small fashion shows and started posting for fun. Then I thought about using photos and videos to build a social reputation, establishing the first collaborations with small local brands “. The fan base grew rapidly. But in a measure directly proportional to the envy of peers: “At school I felt isolated – remember -. It was a very difficult period ». The bullying, however, fueled the motivation: “I overcame my negative experiences by participating in the ‘Stop bullying’ tour together with the boys from the docu-reality ‘Il Collegio’ – he explains -. After obtaining the diploma of computer expert I was able to take off“.

DIGITAL MARKETING

Kevin opened his digital marketing agency, the KS Digital Force, which today has managed over 300 social accounts of companies, artists and VIPs: a climb that, already in 2019, earned him the award as best social media manager under 30. Kevin has also become the Italian testimonial of Triller, a music video platform similar to TikTok: “In the global ranking my name ended up next to that of Donald Trump, Miley Cyrus And Justin Bieber: a crazy thing – he says -. The return visibility on the other networks has allowed me to get in touch with people who are very popular internationally such as David Michigan And Snejana Onopka“.

GOLDEN HEART

In the year of the pandemic, Kevin leveraged his popularity to launch a crowdfunding campaign in favor of the Cremasca communityoverwhelmed by the Covid storm: «We have collected over 250 thousand euros, delivered to the mayor Stefania Bonaldi. A result of which I am proud ».

NO LIMITS PROJECTS

At the end of the first pandemic wave, the young digital entrepreneur invented another of his own: “As a lover of tattoos, I came up with the expression influencer that was immediately used by tattoo artists and celebrities from the show business, turning into a trendy hashtag”. Then came the turn of the music: “I created some songs by borrowing a mix of Balkan sounds almost unknown in Italy and now I have interesting artistic collaborations in sight“. Kevin the unstoppable never rests.