Kendall Jenner achieves the perfect summer look with jeans and loafers

For the most part, Kendall Jenner’s wardrobe it is more aspirational than accessible. Not everyone can get their hands on, for example, the latest pieces from The Row or the archive ensembles from Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring-Summer 1997 collection – one of the ensembles that the supermodel wore to her sister Kourtney’s Italian wedding celebrations– or a custom Prada ball gown like the one the top of the Kardashian-Jenner clan took to this year’s MET Gala. The same goes for the look she wore to the Miu Miu lingerie-inspired event after-party.

The supermodel traded in her vintage Dolce for an ensemble comprised of the classic staples every woman should have in her wardrobe. Getty Images

Kendall Jenner’s summer look that everyone can emulate

However, if you look closely, you will see that, between haute couture and cult bags, Kendall’s fashion catalog it also contains the kind of essential basics that are key in any wardrobe. The model’s outing this week in Los Angeles with her boyfriend, basketball player Devin Booker, was a great example. Kendall’s gray t-shirtdark blue jeans and tassel loafers fit right in with her new chapter in minimalist style, and it’s the kind of easy summer look that anyone can recreate with pieces they already have in their closet.

Just take your favorite jeans and a plain t-shirt (the everyday staple that’s been given a runway makeover thanks to Prada), and add elevated accessories – like the model’s preppy loafers, the elegant leather bag and the silver hoops – to give it a touch of elegance. Invest in the right basics and the aesthetics of the off-duty model will be within your reach.

Toteme t-shirt.Courtesy Khaite jeans.Courtesy

Gucci sunglasses.Courtesy Weejuns moccasins.Courtesy

Article originally published in British Vogue, vogue.co.uk. Adapted by Amira Saim.