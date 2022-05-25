Kelly Clarkson announces EP with covers of Billie Eilish, Radiohead… – jenesaispop.com

Kelly Clarkson has just announced a new EP of one of the things that fills her the most: covers. The EP will feature six covers by artists Kelly has paid tribute to on her ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’, where she always starts off episodes with a new cover. The EP, called ‘Kellyoke’, will be released on June 9, and has already released the first of these songs: ‘Happier Than Ever’ by Billie Eilish.

Since ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ began, there are already more than 500 songs that Clarkson has covered. But her weakness for her covers is not born here, but much earlier. The singer’s music director Jason Halbert has told Billboard that at her concerts, Kelly would ask one of her fans for any song she liked for her to cover.

As for ‘Happier Than Ever’, Clarkson originally sang the song on the September 30, 2021 episode. The other five tracks included on the EP are Linda Ronstadt’s ‘Blue Bayou’, The Weeknd’s ‘Call Out My Name’ , Whitney Houston’s ‘Queen Of The Night’, Shaed’s ‘Trampoline’ and Radiohead’s ‘Fake Plastic Trees’.

