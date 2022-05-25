Katy Perry wore flat sandals with a sleeveless white dress

Towards the beginning of summer, Katy Perry continues to provide inspiration for combining the more comfortable shoes and cool to enjoy on hot days. As is characteristic of his style, we can expect touches of fun and lightheartedness in each combination. In the past he has carried sandals with a beaded bracelet on the ankles or with seashells on some kitten heelsto show us some of the best alternatives to take away this season.

Now, the spectrum of possibilities is widened with some orange flat sandals. The shoe is decorated with a starfish in the central part and is adjusted with a transparent ankle strap. This is a piece from his new collection, Katy Perry Collection, which launched at the end of March this year. Vibrant orange echoed in a printed white dressresulting in a look ideal for the holidays.

How to combine flat sandals with long dresses according to Katy Perry?

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

“Memorial Day weekend marks the official start of summer, so get on the beach, Geli queens,” wrote the smile performer on her Instagram account to share this style that she sealed with a printed halter neck dress, decorated with orange and yellow motifs with some trendy flat sandals. Her long black hair shone in its natural texture, styled with a center line, with the help of celebrity hairstylist, Jesus Warrioralso a favorite of Kylie Y Kendall Jenner.

michael anthony is another of her trusted stylists, who has made up for commercial video recordings, such as his collaborations with Just Eatfor his appearances on american gonely red carpet presentations. In this look was responsible for some shiny eyelids that mix orange, yellow and pink shades to enroll in the frosty eye trends and colorful that have prevailed in social networks and in the street style.

While the nail trends diversify into designs that can range from the most minimalist to the most complex, with geometric patterns and decorations with volume, Katy Perry decides to highlight the footwear with short flush nails in a milky pink/viaone of the enamels that we cannot miss, since it is a shade that goes well with everything and that can save us in the face of any doubt.